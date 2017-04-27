Music Videos
Get “Blinded” by Terrence Spectacle’s New Music Video

Michael Gonzalez, BlackAmericaWeb.com
This isn’t Terrence Spectacle’s first go-around in the local Dallas music scene. The 22-year-old originally from Detroit and an avid New York Yankees fan has finally seen the light after over a year in behind the scenes hardship, He’s taken the high but lone dirt road in his career. Terrence Spectacle is building himself from the ground up. Check out the full 97.9 The Beat Feature and watch his new music video for “Blinded” above.

