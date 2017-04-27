Get “Blinded” by Terrence Spectacle’s New Music Video

This isn’t Terrence Spectacle’s first go-around in the local Dallas music scene. The 22-year-old originally from Detroit and an avid New York Yankees fan has finally seen the light after over a year in behind the scenes hardship, He’s taken the high but lone dirt road in his career. Terrence Spectacle is building himself from the ground up. Check out the full 97.9 The Beat Feature and watch his new music video for “Blinded” above.
Source: Terrence Spectacle / Instagram
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours