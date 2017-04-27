Pay Attention While Driving On I-35E. You Could Be Shot At

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

A man was randomly shot at while driving his Mercedes Benz on I-35 E in Dallas. The keyword is randomly. He wasn’t involved in a robbery. He wasn’t running from anyone. Just randomly shot at. According to the Dallas Morning News, around 4 a.m. this morning after the crime occurred, the victim was able to get the attention of a police officer who assisted in saving the day.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The victim is still alive and no arrests have been made. Keep it locked to 97.9 The Beat for updates on this story. And a word of advice, keep your eyes open while driving and get you a CCW license. ASAP.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Source: Dallas Morning News

RELATED STORIES

Breaking News: Shooting Reported In Dallas Office Building

Security Guard Accused Of Shooting Man In Same Complex Where Michael Brown Was Killed