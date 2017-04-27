Local
Home > Farlin Ave

Pay Attention While Driving On I-35E. You Could Be Shot At

farlinave
Leave a comment
Aerial view of downtown Dallas, Texas

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

A man was randomly shot at while driving his Mercedes Benz on I-35 E in Dallas. The keyword is randomly. He wasn’t involved in a robbery. He wasn’t running from anyone. Just randomly shot at. According to the Dallas Morning News, around 4 a.m. this morning after the crime occurred, the victim was able to get the attention of a police officer who assisted in saving the day.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The victim is still alive and no arrests have been made. Keep it locked to 97.9 The Beat for updates on this story. And a word of advice, keep your eyes open while driving and get you a CCW license. ASAP.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Source: Dallas Morning News

RELATED STORIES

Breaking News: Shooting Reported In Dallas Office Building

Security Guard Accused Of Shooting Man In Same Complex Where Michael Brown Was Killed

Susan G. Komen Dallas Race for the Cure

19 photos Launch gallery

Susan G. Komen Dallas Race for the Cure

Continue reading Pay Attention While Driving On I-35E. You Could Be Shot At

Susan G. Komen Dallas Race for the Cure

dallas shooting

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie Insists On Holding L’s For Lucious
 12 hours ago
04.27.17
Justin Bieber Is Being Sued Again For Alleged…
 1 day ago
04.26.17
Was Mary J. Blige Stabbed In The Back…
 1 day ago
04.26.17
INSTADAILY: All The Times We Wanted Drake’s Beard…
 1 day ago
04.26.17
Outkast #ATLast
BIG BOI “MIC JACK” LIVE ON JIMMY FALLON
 1 day ago
04.26.17
Nick Grant at 97.9 The Beat
Return of the Cool Artist Nick Grant Returns…
 2 days ago
04.26.17
Drake Just Landed An Epic New Gig
 2 days ago
04.25.17
Prayers Up: Xzibit’s Father Passes Away
 2 days ago
04.25.17
Talib Kweli Rips Into Trump’s First 100 Days…
 2 days ago
04.25.17
Midnight Garden After Dark at the NYLON Estate
Amber Rose Has Some Thoughts On People Questioning…
 2 days ago
04.26.17
Watch: Pacman Jones Goes Off On A Police Officer
 2 days ago
04.25.17
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz Purchases His Mother A Brand New Home
 2 days ago
04.25.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Blames Rasheeda For His Flagrant Cheating
 3 days ago
04.25.17
Nicki Minaj’s Chinese Tattoo Meaning Is Revealed!
 3 days ago
04.24.17
Lil Wayne
In Weezy News: Lil Wayne Talks Dez Bryant…
 3 days ago
04.24.17
Report: Jesse Williams Files For Divorce After Five…
 3 days ago
04.24.17
photos