Photo by

Michelle Obama Tweets Her Love For Beyonce’s Formation Scholarships

The former first lady jumped on social media for the first time in a long time to give Queen Bey her props.

NewsOne Staff
2015 MORE Impact Awards Luncheon

Source: Larry French / Getty

Since leaving the White House and cavorting around the world with her man, former First Lady Michelle Obama has been conspicuously absent from public view, keeping a relatively low profile, and that includes social media.

But Mrs. Obama could not help but give her “little sis” Beyonce a Twitter shout out for the pop star’s recent Formation Scholarship announcement.

Always inspired by your powerful contributions @Beyonce,” the Mrs. Obama wrote. “You are a role model for us all. Thank you for investing in our girls.” She then used a crown emoji and a bee emoji.

The first lady was responding to Beyonce’s recent announcement of four $25,000 scholarships for young women at four U.S. colleges, including two HBCUs, Howard University and Spelman College. The Formation scholarships as they are known, coincide with the year anniversary of her seminal visual album, Lemonade, which celebrated and elevated Black women.

Beyonce and Michelle Obama have had a long time love affair—Beyonce sang at President Obama’s first inauguration gala (“At Last,” by Etta James) and Beyonce penned a heartfelt open letter to the first lady in 2012, thanking “Michelle” for being a “truly strong African American woman and a role model,” among other things.

Beyonce must be feeling great these days because she surely is looking so. She posted a date-night pic on Instagram before a night on the town with her husband Jay-Z.

The mutual admiration continues…

