VH1’s ‘Daytime Divas’ Starring Vanessa Williams Announces Premiere Date + New Clip

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

VH1’s ‘Daytime Divas’ Starring Vanessa Williams Announces Premiere Date + New Clip

Get ready to get catty.

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

With the 2016-2017 television season winding down, now is the time to look forward to summer programming. One of the most anticipated summer series is VH1’s Daytime Divas starring Vanessa Williams and set around a fictional daytime talk show.

Vanessa Williams

Source: Getty / Getty


Based on former The View co-host Star Jones’ book Satan Sisters, Daytime Divas follows Williams’ character, Maxine, who is the creator and host of apopular daytime TV show The Lunch Hour, along with fellow co-hosts Mo, Kibby, Nina, and Heather.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the co-hosts are all smiles onscreen as they discuss the topics of the day, but that is merely just a front for how they really feel about each other.

The premiere date for the surely addictive show is Monday, June 5 and the first clip has just been released, featuring a heated argument between Williams and co-star Tichina Arnold about who is actually the star of The Lunch Hour.

Check out the exclusive clip BELOW:

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2936742/tyra-or-naomi-ande-leon-talley-weighs-in-on-his-favorite-supermodel/

https://hellobeautiful.com/playlist/celebrating-ella-fitzgerald-100-birthday/item/2936933/

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading VH1’s ‘Daytime Divas’ Starring Vanessa Williams Announces Premiere Date + New Clip

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Justin Bieber Is Being Sued Again For Alleged…
 5 hours ago
04.26.17
Was Mary J. Blige Stabbed In The Back…
 5 hours ago
04.26.17
INSTADAILY: All The Times We Wanted Drake’s Beard…
 6 hours ago
04.26.17
Outkast #ATLast
BIG BOI “MIC JACK” LIVE ON JIMMY FALLON
 10 hours ago
04.26.17
Nick Grant at 97.9 The Beat
Return of the Cool Artist Nick Grant Returns…
 21 hours ago
04.26.17
Drake Just Landed An Epic New Gig
 1 day ago
04.25.17
Prayers Up: Xzibit’s Father Passes Away
 1 day ago
04.25.17
Talib Kweli Rips Into Trump’s First 100 Days…
 1 day ago
04.25.17
Midnight Garden After Dark at the NYLON Estate
Amber Rose Has Some Thoughts On People Questioning…
 1 day ago
04.26.17
Watch: Pacman Jones Goes Off On A Police Officer
 1 day ago
04.25.17
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz Purchases His Mother A Brand New Home
 1 day ago
04.25.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Blames Rasheeda For His Flagrant Cheating
 2 days ago
04.25.17
Nicki Minaj’s Chinese Tattoo Meaning Is Revealed!
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Lil Wayne
In Weezy News: Lil Wayne Talks Dez Bryant…
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Report: Jesse Williams Files For Divorce After Five…
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Mel B Reportedly Admits To Threesomes With Husband’s Nanny
 2 days ago
04.24.17
photos