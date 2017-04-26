Trailer Released For VH1 Documentary About Mary J. Blige Ahead Of New Album

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Trailer Released For VH1 Documentary About Mary J. Blige Ahead Of New Album

Despite personal drama, MJB continues to push forward to promote new album.

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

Set to air on VH1, Mary J. Blige has a new documentary titled The Making Of: Strength Of A Woman, which explores her journey through her 25-year career, showing off her many accolades and offering fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the making of her upcoming album (out on April 28). Never one to shy away from opening up about personal issues, MJB also briefly speaks on her current turmoil stemming from her divorce.

Mary J. Blige

Source: Steve Granitz/WireImage / Getty


The trailer features a number of the collaborators from Strength Of A Woman including Jazmine Sullivan, Teddy Riley, Diddy, Ne-Yo, Hit-Boy, DJ Khaled and Missy Elliott. Frequent collaborator and old friend Diddy speaks on why MJB has staying power, stating that “she has been writing and singing music that both cuts us and helps us heal at the same time. Her realness, music, style, energy, and performance make her loved by millions.”

You can check out the full trailer BELOW:


 

The Making Of: Strength Of A Woman will air May 2nd at 11 P.M. on VH1 and be sure to get Mary’s latest album when it drops this Friday.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2936795/viola-davis-slays-in-black-ensemble-at-lax-airport/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2936765/beyonce-launches-formation-scholarship-award/

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Trailer Released For VH1 Documentary About Mary J. Blige Ahead Of New Album

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Justin Bieber Is Being Sued Again For Alleged…
 5 hours ago
04.26.17
Was Mary J. Blige Stabbed In The Back…
 5 hours ago
04.26.17
INSTADAILY: All The Times We Wanted Drake’s Beard…
 6 hours ago
04.26.17
Outkast #ATLast
BIG BOI “MIC JACK” LIVE ON JIMMY FALLON
 10 hours ago
04.26.17
Nick Grant at 97.9 The Beat
Return of the Cool Artist Nick Grant Returns…
 21 hours ago
04.26.17
Drake Just Landed An Epic New Gig
 1 day ago
04.25.17
Prayers Up: Xzibit’s Father Passes Away
 1 day ago
04.25.17
Talib Kweli Rips Into Trump’s First 100 Days…
 1 day ago
04.25.17
Midnight Garden After Dark at the NYLON Estate
Amber Rose Has Some Thoughts On People Questioning…
 1 day ago
04.26.17
Watch: Pacman Jones Goes Off On A Police Officer
 1 day ago
04.25.17
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz Purchases His Mother A Brand New Home
 1 day ago
04.25.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Blames Rasheeda For His Flagrant Cheating
 2 days ago
04.25.17
Nicki Minaj’s Chinese Tattoo Meaning Is Revealed!
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Lil Wayne
In Weezy News: Lil Wayne Talks Dez Bryant…
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Report: Jesse Williams Files For Divorce After Five…
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Mel B Reportedly Admits To Threesomes With Husband’s Nanny
 2 days ago
04.24.17
photos