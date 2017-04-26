Was Mary J. Blige Stabbed In The Back By Her Own Protégé?

It’s unfortunatehas to deal with her hectic divorce withon the eve of her Strength of a Woman album release. Now it seems like things are even more complicated according to Page Six , which reports that the woman Isaacs’ was having an affair with is an artist Blige took under her wing.

Starshell is a rising singer Blige signed to her Matriarch Entertainment record label. According to various sources, the 28-year-old is the “other woman.”

“Everyone knew,” one source said. “Mary was the last to know, but it’s like, how do you not know?”

Another source said, “It was more like one of those things where you end up believing what you want to believe. But Mary had her suspicions.” Starshell was often escorted to red carpets by Blige and Isaacs. They also supported her at events and on TV to help her build her profile.

When speaking about Blige, the first source said, “It’s really f*cked up and low to have it done to her that way. Had it not been for Mary signing her [Starshell], investing time and money…Because no one cared about her music.”

In court documents, Blige claimed that Isaacs spent more than $420,000 on his girlfriend, but Starshell wasn’t mentioned by name. Blige, 46, and Isaacs, 48, were married for almost 13 years before she filed for divorce. Insiders speculated about Isaacs’ relationship with Starshell for a long time. “You’d see them out in the studio together, having dinner without Mary,” said one insider. “And then Mary would be at events with her, and it was awkward because it was obvious they were sleeping together.”

Insiders also told Page Six that Isaacs was verbally abusive to Blige and he’d say “negative sh*t to her five minutes before she’d hit the stage.”

However, Isaacs’ lawyer, Robert Brandt, denies these accusations, saying, “Allegations that have been made about Kendu are false, unfair, mean-spirited and sad. The court can deal with it if it’s relevant. He’s a very pleasant guy. He’s not abusive. He’s not the one going to the press. His goal is to reach an amicable resolution with her and [have] this commentary cease and desist. It doesn’t help any of them. It’s misleading. He cares about Mary. He wants her to do well.”

Starshell has yet to respond in the midst of this whole fiasco. We’ll keep you updated if anything should surface.

