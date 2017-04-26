Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Justin Bieber Is Being Sued Again For Alleged Hate Crimes, Anti-Semitic Comments

A 2014 incident comes back to haunt him.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty


Justin Bieber‘s former neighbors are not done dragging him for his history of wrongdoing. According to them, not only did the pop singer vandalize their house back in 2014, but his bodyguard also spewed anti-Semitic comments towards them. Now they are suing for emotional distress.

This all started when Bieber egged Jeffrey and Suzanne Schwartz’s house in 2014 for which the Biebs was prosecuted. He had to pay $80k in repairs to their house, but apparently this was not enough for them. Jeffrey says the 23-year-old singer negatively impacted his car sales business with all the publicity surrounding their beef.

The Schwartz family filed a suit claiming emotional distress and loss of income and most recently they’ve taken things further by saying discriminatory scare tactics were used against them. In new court documents, the Schwartzes lawyers say, “Threatening a man with body harm while calling him a ‘little Jew boy’ and intimidating him with ‘what are you going to do about it, Jew boy?’ is a hate crime.”

Such statements were allegedly made by Bieber’s bodyguard, while the singer never made such comments. However, either way, Bieber’s lawyers say the accusations of a hate crime are preposterous. Such a label could increase the damages the Schwartzes can collect from Bieber.

This isn’t looking too good for young artist. The Bieber vs. neighbors saga continues.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Justin Bieber Is Being Sued Again For Alleged Hate Crimes, Anti-Semitic Comments

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Justin Bieber Is Being Sued Again For Alleged…
 1 hour ago
04.26.17
Was Mary J. Blige Stabbed In The Back…
 2 hours ago
04.26.17
Outkast #ATLast
BIG BOI “MIC JACK” LIVE ON JIMMY FALLON
 7 hours ago
04.26.17
Nick Grant at 97.9 The Beat
Return of the Cool Artist Nick Grant Returns…
 18 hours ago
04.26.17
Drake Just Landed An Epic New Gig
 1 day ago
04.25.17
Prayers Up: Xzibit’s Father Passes Away
 1 day ago
04.25.17
Talib Kweli Rips Into Trump’s First 100 Days…
 1 day ago
04.25.17
Midnight Garden After Dark at the NYLON Estate
Amber Rose Has Some Thoughts On People Questioning…
 1 day ago
04.26.17
Watch: Pacman Jones Goes Off On A Police Officer
 1 day ago
04.25.17
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz Purchases His Mother A Brand New Home
 1 day ago
04.25.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Blames Rasheeda For His Flagrant Cheating
 2 days ago
04.25.17
Nicki Minaj’s Chinese Tattoo Meaning Is Revealed!
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Lil Wayne
In Weezy News: Lil Wayne Talks Dez Bryant…
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Report: Jesse Williams Files For Divorce After Five…
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Mel B Reportedly Admits To Threesomes With Husband’s Nanny
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Rihanna’s Instagram Photos Of Queen Elizabeth Sparks Major Backlash
 2 days ago
04.24.17
photos