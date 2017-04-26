Local
Texas Student Facing 3 Felonies For Peeing In Teachers Cup

farlinave
Close Up Of Man

Source: Daniel Truta / EyeEm / Getty

First off: gross! Secondly, this is not a joke – it actually happened. An unnamed 16 year old Moody High School (located about 122 miles south of Dallas) student peed in teacher’s cup and was only caught because his classmates snitched on him and surveillance cameras verified the act.

Now the student is locked up in the McLennan County juvenile facility facing 3 felonies – which is probably a light sentence.

Would it have been wrong DFW for that teacher to have beat that student’s @**? I mean come on. Where do you draw the line? And even worse, reportedly, she DID DRINK IT.

The moral of the story: never leave your food or drinks out in the open. And if it smells like pee – it probably is.

Source: The Dallas Morning News

Continue reading Texas Student Facing 3 Felonies For Peeing In Teachers Cup

