Texas Student Facing 3 Felonies For Peeing In Teachers Cup

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

First off: gross! Secondly, this is not a joke – it actually happened. An unnamed 16 year old Moody High School (located about 122 miles south of Dallas) student peed in teacher’s cup and was only caught because his classmates snitched on him and surveillance cameras verified the act.

Now the student is locked up in the McLennan County juvenile facility facing 3 felonies – which is probably a light sentence.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Would it have been wrong DFW for that teacher to have beat that student’s @**? I mean come on. Where do you draw the line? And even worse, reportedly, she DID DRINK IT.

The moral of the story: never leave your food or drinks out in the open. And if it smells like pee – it probably is.

Source: The Dallas Morning News