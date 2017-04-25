News & Gossip
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 8: Are Tiny & T.I. Over?

Rae and Shamika recap the week in TV.

97.9 The Beat Staff
On this episode of ‘Tea Talk,’ hosts @RaeHolliday and @Shamika_Sanders discuss the Real Housewives Of Atlanta reunion, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Basketball Wives and the controversy surrounding TI and Tiny’s marriage.

