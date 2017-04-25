‘Tea Talk’ Episode 8: Are Tiny & T.I. Over?

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

On this episode of ‘Tea Talk,’ hosts @RaeHolliday and @Shamika_Sanders discuss the Real Housewives Of Atlanta reunion, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Basketball Wives and the controversy surrounding TI and Tiny’s marriage.

RELATED STORIES:

‘Tea Talk’ Episode 7: Tami Roman EXCLUSIVE Sit Down

‘Tea Talk’ Episode 6: Sheree Whitfield Talks ‘RHOA’ & Juicy Novel