Amber Rose On Donald Trump: “One Man Ain’t Gon’ Stop Me” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Amber Rose came through to the morning show studio! She explained about what attending a SlutWalk is like, and all of the different kinds of women who show up to march at the event every year. She shares her thoughts on the election of Donald Trump, and explains why she’s letting herself get too troubled by his administration. Amber also talks about her plutonic relationship with Wiz Khalifa, who is her ex and father of their four-year-old son, Sebastian.

She explains how they join forces to parent Sebastian, and how the two of them go about dating other people while co-parenting and being friendly toward one another. Plus, Amber Rose explains why her son never meets the people that she’s dating, and what it would take for her to share that with him. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

