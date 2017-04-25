Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Amber Rose On Donald Trump: “One Man Ain’t Gon’ Stop Me” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:
Amber Rose came through to the morning show studio! She explained about what attending a SlutWalk is like, and all of the different kinds of women who show up to march at the event every year. She shares her thoughts on the election of Donald Trump, and explains why she’s letting herself get too troubled by his administration. Amber also talks about her plutonic relationship with Wiz Khalifa, who is her ex and father of their four-year-old son, Sebastian.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

She explains how they join forces to parent Sebastian, and how the two of them go about dating other people while co-parenting and being friendly toward one another. Plus, Amber Rose explains why her son never meets the people that she’s dating, and what it would take for her to share that with him. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Amber Rose On Why She Embraces The Terms “Slut” & “Ho” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Gary’s Tea: Does Amber Rose Deserve Shade For Painting Her Son’s Nails? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] 

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Amber Rose Says She Likes Dancing On The Pole [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Throw Sebastian The Coolest Kid Party

9 photos Launch gallery

Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Throw Sebastian The Coolest Kid Party

Continue reading Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Throw Sebastian The Coolest Kid Party

Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Throw Sebastian The Coolest Kid Party

Amber Rose , donald trump

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Outkast #ATLast
BIG BOI “MIC JACK” LIVE ON JIMMY FALLON
 3 hours ago
04.26.17
Nick Grant at 97.9 The Beat
Return of the Cool Artist Nick Grant Returns…
 14 hours ago
04.25.17
Drake Just Landed An Epic New Gig
 20 hours ago
04.25.17
Prayers Up: Xzibit’s Father Passes Away
 22 hours ago
04.25.17
Talib Kweli Rips Into Trump’s First 100 Days…
 23 hours ago
04.25.17
Midnight Garden After Dark at the NYLON Estate
Amber Rose Has Some Thoughts On People Questioning…
 23 hours ago
04.26.17
Watch: Pacman Jones Goes Off On A Police Officer
 1 day ago
04.25.17
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz Purchases His Mother A Brand New Home
 1 day ago
04.25.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Blames Rasheeda For His Flagrant Cheating
 1 day ago
04.25.17
Nicki Minaj’s Chinese Tattoo Meaning Is Revealed!
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Lil Wayne
In Weezy News: Lil Wayne Talks Dez Bryant…
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Report: Jesse Williams Files For Divorce After Five…
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Mel B Reportedly Admits To Threesomes With Husband’s Nanny
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Rihanna’s Instagram Photos Of Queen Elizabeth Sparks Major Backlash
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Rickey Smiley Morning Show - 6LACK
6LACK “PRBLMS” ON ‘THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH…
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Celebrities Attend The 63rd NBA All-Star Game 2014
KENDRICK LAMAR’S ‘DAMN.’ TOPS THE CHARTS
 2 days ago
04.24.17
photos