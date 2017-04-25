News & Gossip
Bad & Bougie Edition: Viola Davis Just Bodied This Lewk

Easy, breezy, beautiful, bad, b****!

Hello Beautiful Staff
The “How To Get Away With Murder” actress was spotted breezing through LAX airport on Monday, looking refreshed and flawless.

PUSH THRU, @violadavis 😍😍

Davis, 51, was seen alongside her husband, Julius Tennon, while they were on their way to catch an outbound flight.

Fitted in all black, Davis slayed with a sheer top that profiled her abs–making us envious of her workout routine. She finished the look with cropped leather pants, a perfectly cropped fro, shades, and a pearly white smile.

But, the road to acceptance and physical fitness didn’t come easy for Davis. The Oscar-winner revealed her workout routine in a March 2016 interview with SELF Magazine.

“You know they say 80 percent of losing weight is what you eat, and 20 percent is exercise? I got the 20 percent covered,” she said. “If I have to be at work at five a.m, I will get up at three and work out. I run, I do weights. I’m very toned. I’m like every other woman. I’d love to be 10 pounds or 20 pounds lighter. If I’m not, I’m OK with that, too. I’m good as long as I’m healthy.”

photos