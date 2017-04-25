Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Why La La Shoulda Divorce Carmelo Anthony [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat Staff
La La is reportedly separating from her husband Carmelo Anthony after he allegedly cheated on her and got another woman pregnant. News of the couple’s split came as a shock to fans, as they have been married since 2010 and have a 10-year-old son together. But some people are going so far as to say that a side-baby isn’t a reason to end the whole marriage.

Gary With Da Tea disagrees, however. If Carmelo could step out of his marriage to cheat, La La is perfectly right to step out for good. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos