Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Pacman Jones Goes Off On A Police Officer

Check out the shocking footage.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty


New video footage has emerged of Pacman Jones‘ recent arrest and his heated exchange with Cincinnati police.

TMZ reports that cops had responded to a call at Cincinnati’s Hyatt Hotel when a security guard claimed Pacman had gotten physical with him. When police arrived, Jones was reportedly very combative. The bodycam footage shows the officer saying to the NFL star, “You want to have a conversation? Have a conversation. Quit yelling like a little kid.”

Jones’ friend made matters worse by trying to talk to the officer — he asked to release the Bengals player because the arrest would hurt Pacman’s reputation leading up to a youth football camp. Officers ignored the plea and put Jones into a squad car, which set off his angry rant. He went ballistic on the arresting officer, wishing death upon him and yelling at him, “Suck my d***.” See below:

Pacman was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing police officers. He has pled not guilty and is due back in court May 16.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Watch: Pacman Jones Goes Off On A Police Officer

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake Just Landed An Epic New Gig
 2 hours ago
04.25.17
Prayers Up: Xzibit’s Father Passes Away
 4 hours ago
04.25.17
Talib Kweli Rips Into Trump’s First 100 Days…
 5 hours ago
04.25.17
Amber Rose Has Some Thoughts On People Questioning…
 5 hours ago
04.25.17
Watch: Pacman Jones Goes Off On A Police Officer
 6 hours ago
04.25.17
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz Purchases His Mother A Brand New Home
 8 hours ago
04.25.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Blames Rasheeda For His Flagrant Cheating
 16 hours ago
04.25.17
Nicki Minaj’s Chinese Tattoo Meaning Is Revealed!
 23 hours ago
04.24.17
Lil Wayne
In Weezy News: Lil Wayne Talks Dez Bryant…
 1 day ago
04.24.17
Report: Jesse Williams Files For Divorce After Five…
 1 day ago
04.24.17
Mel B Reportedly Admits To Threesomes With Husband’s Nanny
 1 day ago
04.24.17
Rihanna’s Instagram Photos Of Queen Elizabeth Sparks Major Backlash
 1 day ago
04.24.17
Rickey Smiley Morning Show - 6LACK
6LACK “PRBLMS” ON ‘THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH…
 1 day ago
04.24.17
Celebrities Attend The 63rd NBA All-Star Game 2014
KENDRICK LAMAR’S ‘DAMN.’ TOPS THE CHARTS
 1 day ago
04.24.17
‘RHOAS9’ Reunion Part 2 Recap: Sheree Gets Real…
 2 days ago
04.24.17
New Bae Alert? Kylie Jenner Has Allegedly Started…
 2 days ago
04.23.17
photos