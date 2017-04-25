Drake Just Landed An Epic New Gig

is a big sports fan. He’s especially in love with basketball and Twitter has the receipts:

Now, the OVO founder can fully take on his passion via an awards ceremony. Drake announced on Twitter that he will be hosting the first annual NBA Awards on June 26. The ceremony will take place at Basketball City at Pier 36 in New York City. Check out his announcement below:

Hosting first-ever NBA Awards on TNT, June 26th – tune in. pic.twitter.com/oGnXALihkq — Drizzy (@Drake) April 25, 2017

Drake, who also serves as a producer for the show airing on TNT, will present multiple awards. Honors include most valuable player, rookie of the year, defensive player of the year, most improved player, coach of the year and the NBA sixth man award, which honors the most valuable bench player. Those in the running for MVP include LeBron James, Steph Curry, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden. The 30-year-old rapper will also hand out awards voted on by fans.

Drake has a pretty solid hosting resume. He hosted Saturday Night Live twice and he hosted the ESPY awards on ESPN back in 2014. He even has aspirations to lead his own late night talk show. In an interview with his mentor, University of Kentucky basketball head coach, John “Coach Cal” Calipari, Drake said, “Johnny Carson and the appeal of that sexy late night TV that’s funny. As I continue on along this journey, I hope to get there one day as well, where I get to put on amazing suits every night. I just want to put on Tom Ford every night, and sit with a glass of wine, and laugh with people I’ve spent years with in the industry, or friends of mine, and give people something to watch every night that makes them feel good.”

Late Nights With Drake? Don’t shrug it off. It could be in the works very soon.

