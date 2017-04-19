Zoe Saldana Says She’s Hurt By The Hate, But Never Had An Issue With The Color Of Her Skin

Entertainment News
| 04.19.17
Leave a comment
Dismiss

I sat down with Zoe Saldana to discuss her role as Gamora in Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. I had to ask about the amount of hate she gets from #BlackTwitter for some of her comments on race. People have gone as far to suggest that she’s in the “Sunken Place” — a reference from Jordan Peele’s hit film Get Out.

“I’m a Gemini, so there is a part of me where I try, but I just don’t care. The other one is the exact opposite, I’m hurt all the time. I don’t understand why all this hate comes back at me, but the reality is that I do realize that a lot of it must be projections. I don’t have an issue with who I am, with how I am, with how I came to be, with the color of my skin, with how I live my life with an open heart and how when I’m asked a question I truly believe it’s because people want to hear my answer.”

Watch the full interview above.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theaters everywhere May 5, 2017.

Zoe Saldana Says She’s Hurt By The Hate, But Never Had An Issue With The Color Of Her Skin was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For…
 2 days ago
07.20.19
Netflix Reportedly Offering Eddie Murphy $70M For Standup…
 2 days ago
07.19.19
Texas Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty Of Murder, Faces…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 3 days ago
07.20.19
Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series Canceled…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
Funnest Reactions To Remy Ma’s “Old Town Road”…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
I Was Riding Around And Giving Back With…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
Iowa Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s…
 5 days ago
07.18.19
12 items
AARPetty: The Most Hilarious, Outrageous And Disrespectful #FaceApp…
 5 days ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 5 days ago
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…
 5 days ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 5 days ago
07.17.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close