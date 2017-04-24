Breaking News: Shooting Reported In Dallas Office Building

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

Not the most positive way to start off the morning in the DFW, but reportedly there was a shooting this morning around 10:45 am in an office building in Dallas.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

No suspects have been named yet or identified in the incident, but at least two people have been shot. Hopefully the victims pull through. If you’re headed to work or school near LBJ and Schroeder Road, and usually take the service road, consider taking another route because it’s currently shutdown and the area is swarming with police trying to find answers.

We will keep you updated as this story develops.

Source: CBS DFW Local News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

RELATED STORIES

Facebook To Modify Content Review Policy After Fatal Cleveland Shooting Sparks Outrage

Security Guard Accused Of Shooting Man In Same Complex Where Michael Brown Was Killed

Also On 97.9 The Beat: