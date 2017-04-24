Local
Breaking News: Shooting Reported In Dallas Office Building





Not the most positive way to start off the morning in the DFW, but reportedly there was a shooting this morning around 10:45 am in an office building in Dallas.

No suspects have been named yet or identified in the incident, but at least two people have been shot. Hopefully the victims pull through. If you’re headed to work or school near LBJ and Schroeder Road, and usually take the service road, consider taking another route because it’s currently shutdown and the area is swarming with police trying to find answers.

We will keep you updated as this story develops.



