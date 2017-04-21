Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam’s Husband Says Suicide Claims Are ‘Unwarranted And Irresponsible’

The husband of Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam, whose body was found floating in the Hudson River last week, vehemently refutes reports that she committed suicide.
“Those of us who loved (the judge) and knew her well do not believe that these unfounded conclusions have any basis in reality,” said Rev. Gregory Jacobs in a statement obtained by the Daily News.
Jacobs continued, calling the suicide claims “unwarranted and irresponsible.”
Abdus-Salaam and Jacobs were married last year. On April 12, the judge’s body was found just a day after Jacobs reported her missing.
The NYPD’s initial statement declared no sign of trauma or evidence linking to a homicide existed. An autopsy issued after April 12 determined the cause of Abdus-Salaam’s death was inconclusive.
According to the Daily News, the NYPD later called the judge’s death suspicious after investigators failed to find a suicide note.
A medical examiner plans to conduct additional tests to determine the cause of death, the outlet reports.
SOURCE: New York Daily News
