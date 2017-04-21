YO GOTTI & YFN LUCCI “THEY LIKE” ON ‘JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Accompanied by YFN Lucci, Yo Gotti brought his White Friday (CM9) over to late night television this week as part of Jimmy Kimmel’s concert series. Support the project here.
YFN Lucci Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show [PHOTOS]
YFN Lucci Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
