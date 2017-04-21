Entertainment News
YO GOTTI & YFN LUCCI “THEY LIKE” ON ‘JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!’

They got the juice.

Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
Accompanied by YFN Lucci, Yo Gotti brought his White Friday (CM9) over to late night television this week as part of Jimmy Kimmel’s concert series. Support the project here.

