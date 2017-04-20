“Ben Carson” Has Trouble Understanding The Projects [EXCLUSIVE]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
Ben Carson is having trouble understanding public housing. Click on the audio player to hear more on this on The Russ Parr Morning Show.
From the Projects to a Penthouse
16 photos Launch gallery
From the Projects to a Penthouse
1. Master P1 of 16
2. Metta World Peace2 of 16
3. Biz Markie3 of 16
4. Whoopi Goldberg4 of 16
5. Mos Def5 of 16
6. Lil Kim6 of 16
7. Oprah WinfreySource:PR Photos 7 of 16
8. Tyler PerrySource:Instagram 8 of 16
9. P Diddy9 of 16
10. Bill Cosby10 of 16
11. Mr. T11 of 16
12. Chris Rock12 of 16
13. Paul McCartney13 of 16
14. Kareem Abdul Jabbar14 of 16
15. Marc Anthony15 of 16
16. Look Who’s Coming To Your Family Reunion!16 of 16
