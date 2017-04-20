NEW VIDEO: NICKI MINAJ FT. DRAKE & LIL WAYNE “NO FRAUDS”

All hail the Queen. Check out the dope visual to the track that was suppose to be a response to Remy Ma’s diss record. But when you add label mates Lil Wayne and Drake to the song, it just becomes a dope single with hot visuals shot in London. In the words of Nicki Minaj “Bow down, b*tches”!
