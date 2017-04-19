Suspect In Fresno Triple-Homicide Has Prior Convictions, Ties To Sacramento

NewsOne Staff

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

The man that police arrested for a shooting spree in Fresno, California that left three White men dead Tuesday has previous ties to Sacramento and a prior convictions record, reports The Sacramento Bee.

.@KSEE24 JUST IN: Police: Kori Ali Muhammad, previously wanted for murder of security guard, is also suspected gunman in Fresno shooting spree. pic.twitter.com/ZIshAbFUrQ — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) April 18, 2017

From The Sacramento Bee:

The suspect [Kori Ali Muhammad] in Tuesday’s triple-homicide in Fresno attended high school and college in Sacramento, according to his Facebook page, and racked up nine criminal cases in Sacramento Superior Court between 1997 and 2004, online records indicate.

…In Sacramento, his criminal record began in 1997 with a felony charge of making criminal threats that was downgraded to a misdemeanor and to which he pleaded no contest. Other charges over the years included forgery, false imprisonment and driving under the influence, online records state.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!