New Documents Highlight Prince’s Struggle With Opioid Addiction

Unsealed search warrants reveal that the iconic singer was prescribed oxycodone under his friend's name, Kirk Johnson, for "privacy purposes."

Just a few days shy from the one year anniversary of Prince’s death, unsealed search warrants reveal that the iconic singer was prescribed oxycodone under his friend’s name, Kirk Johnson, for “privacy purposes.”

The Midwest Medical Examiner ruled Prince’s death an accidental fentanyl overdose after his body was found on April 21, 2016, in his Paisley Park estate.

The documents further reveal authorities searched his home, cell phone records and emails between Prince and his team, to determine the source of the fentanyl that resulted in his untimely death.

Prince’s longtime doctor, Michael Todd Schulenberg was named as the prescriber of the oxycodone written out in Johnson’s name, the warrants state. Dr. Schulenberg was named in previous warrants and present at Paisley Park when Prince’s body was discovered.

Prince’s associates who spoke with police say he suffered a lengthy history of withdrawal.

Documents also show that during previous searches, large amount of narcotics stored in “various other containers such as vitamin bottles,” were found in Prince’s home.

 “There was a sizable amount of narcotic medications located inside Paisley Park,” one document reads. “Many of those areas where the pills were located would be places Prince would frequent, such as his bedroom and wardrobe/laundry room.”

Amy S. Conners, Schulenberg’s attorney, released a statement in response saying, “Dr. Schulenberg has previously disclosed all information regarding his care and treatment of Prince to his former employer, law enforcement authorities and regulatory authorities in the course of his complete cooperation with the investigation of Prince’s death.”

Johnson’s lawyer, F. Clayton Tyler, said in a separate statement that after “reviewing the search warrants and affidavits released today, we believe that it is clear that Kirk Johnson did not secure nor supply the drugs which caused Prince’s death. There will be no further comment.”

The singer’s death remains an “open and active investigation,” according to ABC News.

SOURCE: CNN, ABC News

