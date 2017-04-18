Kodak Black’s “Project Baby” Documentary Hits Over 2.6 Million Views On YouTube [Video]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

Kodak Black talks about growing up in the projects and how he made it out to be the street star he is today. The streets also speak on Kodak’s behalf about his wild life in Pompano Beach, FL and the day-to-day struggles to survive. Check out the full “Project Baby” documentary above presented by WorldStarHipHop.

