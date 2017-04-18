Videos
Kodak Black’s “Project Baby” Documentary Hits Over 2.6 Million Views On YouTube [Video]

farlinave
Kodak Black talks about growing up in the projects and how he made it out to be the street star he is today. The streets also speak on Kodak’s behalf about his wild life in Pompano Beach, FL and the day-to-day struggles to survive. Check out the full “Project Baby” documentary above presented by WorldStarHipHop.

Kodak Black

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

Videos
