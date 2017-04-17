‘A Nice Guy:’ Partner Of Accused Facebook Killer Break Silence

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

‘A Nice Guy:’ Partner Of Accused Facebook Killer Break Silence

"Steve really is a nice guy," Joy Lane writes in an email to CBS News about Steve Stephens. "[H]e is generous with everyone he knows."

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
Facebook likes

Source: LIONEL BONAVENTURE / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

A day after an apparent deranged man blamed his longtime partner for provoking the point-blank shooting of an elderly man on Facebook, the woman at the center of the controversy breaks her silence about the accused gunman.

In an email to CBS News, Joy Lane, the longtime partner of Steve Stephens, apologized for the events that transpired and described him as kind and generous.

“We had been in a relationship for several years,” Lane writes to CBS. “I am sorry that all of this has happened. My heart & prayers goes out to the family members of the victim(s). Steve really is a nice guy… he is generous with everyone he knows. He was kind and loving to me and my children. This is a very difficult time for me and my family Please respect our privacy at this time.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Despite that glowing portrait, Stephens allegedly filmed himself walking up to 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr., and shooting him at point-blank range, leaving the family reeling from the loss and shocking social media users who witnessed the event on Facebook before it was removed on Easter Sunday.

He was a good guy. He would give you the shirt off his back,” Robert Godwin Jr. tells WOIO. “I’m not just saying that for these cameras.  … This man, right here, was a good man and I hate that he’s gone.”

Godwin Jr. says the family shared Easter dinner shortly before his father was slain, writes CBS.

We pray for the family and that Godwin Sr. rests in peace.

SOURCE: CBS NEWSWOIO

SEE ALSO:

‘I Hate He’s Gone:’ Family Mourns Victim Of Cleveland Facebook Live Killing

The News Of Charlie Murphy’s Death Shocked Hollywood

12 photos Launch gallery

The News Of Charlie Murphy’s Death Shocked Hollywood

Continue reading ‘A Nice Guy:’ Partner Of Accused Facebook Killer Break Silence

The News Of Charlie Murphy’s Death Shocked Hollywood

Sadly, comedian <strong>Charlie Murphy</strong> passed away on Wednesday after losing his battle with leukemia. Celebs and fans were shocked by the devastating news and took to social media to share their condolences. The funny man made a name for himself in Hollywood while his brother, <strong>Eddie Murphy</strong>, was the biggest comedic star on the planet. Charlie’s legacy will live on forever. Check out heartwarming posts from some of Charlie’s famous friends and loyal fans below. R.I.P. to the legend.

Joy Lane , Robert Godwin Sr. , Steve Stephens

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOAS9’ Reunion Part 1 Recap: Are Porsha And…
 18 hours ago
04.17.17
Post n’ Delete: Mary J. Blige Says A…
 1 day ago
04.16.17
The Woman 50 Cent Punched At His Concert…
 1 day ago
04.17.17
Tyrese Apologizes For Calling Black Women ‘Skeezers, Hoes…
 1 day ago
04.17.17
Shaquille O’Neal Will Pay Funeral Expenses Of The…
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Janet Jackson Shares A First Look At Her…
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Lil Wop Visits The The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
04.14.17
Ludacris Visits The The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
04.14.17
Kenya Moore Talks Real Housewives of Atlanta on…
 3 days ago
04.15.17
The Game’s Manager Slams Taxstone For ‘Snitching’ On…
 3 days ago
04.15.17
Gilbert Arenas Struggles To Give Examples Of ‘Beautiful…
 3 days ago
04.15.17
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’ Almost Broke The Internet And…
 3 days ago
04.15.17
Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’
 3 days ago
04.14.17
LOL: Sisqo Remakes The ‘Thong Song’ In Support…
 3 days ago
04.15.17
Are Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Ready To…
 3 days ago
04.15.17
Doppelgänger: Is Forever 21 Biting Kanye West’s Merch?
 3 days ago
04.15.17
photos