News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

‘Little Miss Flint’ To Donald Trump: ‘You Broke Your Promise’

Nine-year-old Amariyanna "Mari" Copeny told a crowd at a recent protest that #45 has yet to fix her town's water crisis.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
US-POLITICS-OBAMA

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

“Little Miss Flint” is not holding back when it comes to her critiques about Donald Trump. The nine-year old, who serves as face of the Flint water crisis, recently said that #45 has broken a lot of promise to the American people and the residents of her town.

According to USA Today, on Thursday at a protest in front of the White House Amariyanna “Mari” Copeny: “On the campaign trail, he promised he would fix Flint.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

She added: “Unfortunately, this was one promise that he failed to keep, just like his promise to make America great again.”

She also called Trump out for his racist immigration policies.

“He is tearing families apart with his policies on immigration, and us kids are here to tell him, ‘No more,’” she said.

The Huffington Post reported that Copeny also shed light on her prior meeting with Trump (Shocker: It didn’t go well).

He was not so very nice to me at all,” Copeny said. “He didn’t even let me ask one question.” 

Copeny first made headlines last year when she wrote then-President Obama, inviting him to visit her city to see the effects of spiking lead levels in the water, USA TODAY noted. In contrast to her run-in with Trump, Obama was much nicer to her and they even shared a hug.

We see a future in politics for Mari!

SOURCE: USA TODAY; The Huffington Post

RELATED NEWS:

Auntie Maxine About Donald Trump: ‘We’ve Got To Stop His Ass’

Black CNN Commentator Slams Trump Supporter For Comparing #45 To MLK

Without A Shred Of Evidence, Trump Suggests Susan Rice Committed A Crime

Andra Day’s Tribute To Barack Obama At The NAACP Image Awards Left Twitter In Tears

14 photos Launch gallery

Andra Day’s Tribute To Barack Obama At The NAACP Image Awards Left Twitter In Tears

Continue reading ‘Little Miss Flint’ To Donald Trump: ‘You Broke Your Promise’

Andra Day’s Tribute To Barack Obama At The NAACP Image Awards Left Twitter In Tears

donald trump , little miss flint

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOAS9’ Reunion Part 1 Recap: Are Porsha And…
 13 hours ago
04.17.17
Post n’ Delete: Mary J. Blige Says A…
 19 hours ago
04.16.17
The Woman 50 Cent Punched At His Concert…
 20 hours ago
04.17.17
Tyrese Apologizes For Calling Black Women ‘Skeezers, Hoes…
 1 day ago
04.17.17
Shaquille O’Neal Will Pay Funeral Expenses Of The…
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Janet Jackson Shares A First Look At Her…
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Lil Wop Visits The The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
04.14.17
Ludacris Visits The The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
04.14.17
Kenya Moore Talks Real Housewives of Atlanta on…
 3 days ago
04.15.17
The Game’s Manager Slams Taxstone For ‘Snitching’ On…
 3 days ago
04.15.17
Gilbert Arenas Struggles To Give Examples Of ‘Beautiful…
 3 days ago
04.15.17
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’ Almost Broke The Internet And…
 3 days ago
04.15.17
Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’
 3 days ago
04.14.17
LOL: Sisqo Remakes The ‘Thong Song’ In Support…
 3 days ago
04.15.17
Are Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Ready To…
 3 days ago
04.15.17
Doppelgänger: Is Forever 21 Biting Kanye West’s Merch?
 3 days ago
04.15.17
photos