Lil Wayne Takes Shots At Birdman on BOTH Remix With Drake And Gucci Mane [Audio]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
Today is definitely Good Friday and there’s a bang of good music coming out. In this record, Lil Wayne takes a few shots at Birdman with lines like “I’m allergic to the (brrrr) I’m using wings to wipe my a**” and “I should’ve left with Juvey.” BOTH was already hot with just Gucci Mane and Drake, but the Young Money CEO definitely added some heat to it and blessed this track. Check out the audio below:
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
17 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times
12 photos Launch gallery
17 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times
1. Because bros have each other’s backs.Source:Getty 1 of 12
2. Because bros hit the stage together.Source:Getty 2 of 12
3. Because bros tell each other jokes.Source:Getty 3 of 12
4. Because bros pose for pics together.Source:Getty 4 of 12
5. Because bros style on ’em in photo shoots.Source:Getty 5 of 12
6. Because bros shine together.Source:Splash 6 of 12
7. Because bros give bros hugs.Source:Getty 7 of 12
8. Because bros squash the beef no matter what.Source:Getty 8 of 12
9. Because bros make hits together.Source:Getty 9 of 12
10. Because bros rap together.Source:Getty 10 of 12
11. Because bros endure boring events together.Source:Getty 11 of 12
12. Because bros give each other props.Source:Getty 12 of 12
comments – Add Yours