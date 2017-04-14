Lil Wayne Takes Shots At Birdman on BOTH Remix With Drake And Gucci Mane [Audio]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

Today is definitely Good Friday and there’s a bang of good music coming out. In this record, Lil Wayne takes a few shots at Birdman with lines like “I’m allergic to the (brrrr) I’m using wings to wipe my a**” and “I should’ve left with Juvey.” BOTH was already hot with just Gucci Mane and Drake, but the Young Money CEO definitely added some heat to it and blessed this track. Check out the audio below:

