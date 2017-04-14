NBA Youngboy Teams Up With MoneyBagg Yo For “Just Made A Play” [Audio]

For all the NBA Youngboy fans out there in the DFW, here’s his latest record “Just Made A Play” featuring Yo Gotti‘s artist MoneyBagg Yo. This is a southern trap record featuring the usual: money, drugs, designer fashion, and gun shout outs. New Orleans native NBA Youngboy is still riding the independent wave in a major way, having gained placement on the Fate of the Furious Album featuring 21 Savage.

This is NBA and MoneyBagg’s first collab and depending on the streets response, won’t be the last. What do ya’ll think DFW? Is this record Hot or Not?