NBA Youngboy Teams Up With MoneyBagg Yo For “Just Made A Play” [Audio]

For all the NBA Youngboy fans out there in the DFW, here’s his latest record “Just Made A Play” featuring Yo Gotti‘s artist MoneyBagg Yo. This is a southern trap record featuring the usual: money, drugs, designer fashion, and gun shout outs. New Orleans native NBA Youngboy is still riding the independent wave in a major way, having gained placement on the Fate of the Furious Album featuring 21 Savage.
This is NBA and MoneyBagg’s first collab and depending on the streets response, won’t be the last. What do ya’ll think DFW? Is this record Hot or Not?
Lil' Boosie's The Beat Takeover! [PHOTOS]
22 photos Launch gallery
Lil' Boosie's The Beat Takeover! [PHOTOS]
1. It's @webbietrill with @jazzeradiochica at @officialboosieig Ballin Against Diabetes basketball game. #boosie #ballinagainstdiabetesSource:Instagram 1 of 22
2. It's @webbietrill with @jazzeradiochica at @officialboosieig Ballin Against Diabetes basketball game. #boosie #ballinagainstdiabetesSource:Instagram 2 of 22
3. With a dunk over @officialboosieig he won the Slam Dunk contest!! #ballinagainstdiabetes #boosie #slamdunkcontestSource:Instagram 3 of 22
4. With a dunk over @officialboosieig he won the Slam Dunk contest!! #ballinagainstdiabetes #boosie #slamdunkcontestSource:Instagram 4 of 22
5. @officialboosieig clowning around with @jazzeradiochica #boosie #ballinagainstdiabetesSource:Instagram 5 of 22
6. @officialboosieig clowning around with @jazzeradiochica #boosie #ballinagainstdiabetesSource:Instagram 6 of 22
7. The celebrities are out for a good cause! It's @officialboosieig @six3music @hoodfamegoyayo #ballinagainstdiabetes #boosie #Dorrough #goyayoSource:Instagram 7 of 22
8. The celebrities are out for a good cause! It's @officialboosieig @six3music @hoodfamegoyayo #ballinagainstdiabetes #boosie #Dorrough #goyayoSource:Instagram 8 of 22
9. It's @colonelloud and @jazzeradiochica at @officialboosieig #ballinagainstdiabetes #boosie #colonelloudSource:Instagram 9 of 22
10. A few more pictures from @officialboosieig #ballinagainstdiabetes basketball game hosted by @jazzeradiochica @six3music @dallasgpm @webbietrill #Dorrough #boosie #diabetesSource:Instagram 10 of 22
11. Your ONLY #DFW #HipHop station 10 toes down, 7 days a week is LIVE at @gasmonkeydallas for #BoosieBash featuring @youngdolph, @webbietrill and the headliner @officialboosieig! It's a SOLD OUT event so if you got it, bring it. Otherwise stay tuned to the #BEATIG for the latest updates. It's #979TheBeat and we ouchea. Where you at?Source:Instagram 11 of 22
12. Your ONLY #DFW #HipHop station 10 toes down, 7 days a week is LIVE at @gasmonkeydallas for #BoosieBash featuring @youngdolph, @webbietrill and the headliner @officialboosieig! It's a SOLD OUT event so if you got it, bring it. Otherwise stay tuned to the #BEATIG for the latest updates. It's #979TheBeat and we ouchea. Where you at?Source:Instagram 12 of 22
13. Your ONLY #DFW #HipHop station 10 toes down, 7 days a week is LIVE at @gasmonkeydallas for #BoosieBash featuring @youngdolph, @webbietrill and the headliner @officialboosieig! It's a SOLD OUT event so if you got it, bring it. Otherwise stay tuned to the #BEATIG for the latest updates. It's #979TheBeat and we ouchea. Where you at?Source:Instagram 13 of 22
14. Your ONLY #DFW #HipHop station 10 toes down, 7 days a week is LIVE at @gasmonkeydallas for #BoosieBash featuring @youngdolph, @webbietrill and the headliner @officialboosieig! It's a SOLD OUT event so if you got it, bring it. Otherwise stay tuned to the #BEATIG for the latest updates. It's #979TheBeat and we ouchea. Where you at? Photo x @ovidmediaSource:Instagram 14 of 22
15. Your ONLY #DFW #HipHop station 10 toes down, 7 days a week is LIVE at @gasmonkeydallas for #BoosieBash featuring @youngdolph, @webbietrill and the headliner @officialboosieig! It's a SOLD OUT event so if you got it, bring it. Otherwise stay tuned to the #BEATIG for the latest updates. It's #979TheBeat and we ouchea. Where you at? Photo x @ovidmediaSource:Instagram 15 of 22
16. Your ONLY #DFW #HipHop station 10 toes down, 7 days a week is LIVE at @gasmonkeydallas for #BoosieBash featuring @youngdolph, @webbietrill and the headliner @officialboosieig! It's a SOLD OUT event so if you got it, bring it. Otherwise stay tuned to the #BEATIG for the latest updates. It's #979TheBeat and we ouchea. Where you at? Photo x @ovidmediaSource:Instagram 16 of 22
17. Your ONLY #DFW #HipHop station 10 toes down, 7 days a week is LIVE at @gasmonkeydallas for #BoosieBash featuring @youngdolph, @webbietrill and the headliner @officialboosieig! It's a SOLD OUT event so if you got it, bring it. Otherwise stay tuned to the #BEATIG for the latest updates. It's #979TheBeat and we ouchea. Where you at? Photo x @ovidmediaSource:Instagram 17 of 22
18. Your ONLY #DFW #HipHop station 10 toes down, 7 days a week is LIVE at @gasmonkeydallas for #BoosieBash featuring @youngdolph, @webbietrill and the headliner @officialboosieig! It's a SOLD OUT event so if you got it, bring it. Otherwise stay tuned to the #BEATIG for the latest updates. It's #979TheBeat and we ouchea. Where you at? Photo x @ovidmediaSource:Instagram 18 of 22
19. me & @vedaloca had to let them know #youngdolph had arrived! #GasMonkeyLive #WeKruzin #PiscapoEnt #WeKruzin @ #GasMonkeyLive #979TheBeat #boosiebadazz #webbie #yellabeezy #TickledPinkEP #legnamediagroup #TheNightShow #NightRidersSource:Instagram 19 of 22
20. You know the words! #trillent #webbie #boosiebadazz #PiscapoEnt #legnamediagroup #WeKruzin at #GasMonkeyLive #979TheBeat #boosiebadazz #youngdolph #webbie #yellabeezy @vedaloca #TickledPinkEP #TheNightShow #NightRiders #DFW #DallasSource:Instagram 20 of 22
21. Cut it! #GasMonkeyLive #youngdolph @vedaloca #PiscapoEnt #TickledPinkEP #WeKruzin at #GasMonkeyLive #979TheBeat #boosiebadazz #webbie #yellabeezy #legnamediagroup #TheNightShow #NightRiders #DFW #DallasSource:Instagram 21 of 22
22. #yellabeezy just hit the stage at #GasMonkeyLive! #WeKruzin #boosiebadazz #youngdolph @vedaloca #PiscapoEnt #TickledPinkEP #WeKruzin at #GasMonkeyLive #979TheBeat #webbie #legnamediagroup #TheNightShow #NightRiders #DFW #Dallas #oakcliffSource:Instagram 22 of 22
comments – Add Yours