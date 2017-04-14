Disgusting Man In North Dallas Who Pimped 14 Year Old Girl Arrested

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

Just curious to know when will these types of stories will stop gracing the headlines and people will finally get the hint: to leave people’s kids alone. A 14-year-old girl who ran away from her grandmother’s home was befriended by Mohamed Chekchekani, 22, at a Jack-In-The-Box in Dallas, and was later sold into the life of prostitution. The girl says she was beaten and raped. She escaped twice, but now she’ll finally know that 2 of her 8 pimps are behing bars.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Mohamed is currently being held at the Dallas County jail on $250,000 bond, along with one of his accomplices, Symone Berry. The other 6 perpetrators have yet to be identified. What a miracle that this girl survived and hopefully she’s learned a valuable lesson about running away from home: the world can be a scary place, stay in a child’s place.

Source: Dallas News