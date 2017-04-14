Local
Disgusting Man In North Dallas Who Pimped 14 Year Old Girl Arrested

farlinave
US-CRIME-POLICE-SHOOTING

Source: LAURA BUCKMAN / Getty

Just curious to know when will these types of stories will stop gracing the headlines and people will finally get the hint: to leave people’s kids alone. A 14-year-old girl who ran away from her grandmother’s home was befriended by Mohamed Chekchekani, 22, at a Jack-In-The-Box in Dallas, and was later sold into the life of prostitution. The girl says she was beaten and raped. She escaped twice, but now she’ll finally know that 2 of her 8 pimps are behing bars.

Mohamed is currently being held at the Dallas County jail on $250,000 bond, along with one of his accomplices, Symone Berry. The other 6 perpetrators have yet to be identified. What a miracle that this girl survived and hopefully she’s learned a valuable lesson about running away from home: the world can be a scary place, stay in a child’s place.

Source: Dallas News

child prostitution , Dallas , Local News

