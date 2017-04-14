News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Is Young Thug Going Broke? Owes $2.2 Million On Mortgage

farlinave
Leave a comment
Young Thug

Source: Dish Nation/Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Young Thug / Dish Nation/Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Young Thug, one of the hardest young workers of our time, is currently having trouble paying his bills. Sources say he owes north of $2.2 million dollars regarding payments on his luxury home in Buckhead, Georgia.

$2.2 million is a lot to owe someone and the real estate company, Heritage Select Homes, LLC ain’t having it. They are suing Young Thug, but the “Lifestyle” rapper could probably care less.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

This wouldn’t be the first time Young Thug has ignored the terms of a contract. Before he signed with 300 Entertainment, he had a $30,000 record deal from Atlantic Records’ Artist Publishing Group (APG), which he entered into without telling them he was signed with Gucci Mane. Later he stopped cooperating with APG altogether. But hey, through it all, Young Thug continued to make hits.

So what do ya’ll think DFW? Is karma coming back to bite Young Thug for how he played labels in the past?

Sources: XXL, Buzzfeed

Related Stories

Here’s What Happened To Young Thug’s Assault Case

Watch: Here’s Young Thug’s Response to Gay Rumors

Young Thug’s Fiancée Jerrika Karlae Goes Off On Blac Chyna

Young Thug Celebrates 25th Birthday And PUMA AW16 Campaign Release In Atlanta

19 photos Launch gallery

Young Thug Celebrates 25th Birthday And PUMA AW16 Campaign Release In Atlanta

Continue reading Is Young Thug Going Broke? Owes $2.2 Million On Mortgage

Young Thug Celebrates 25th Birthday And PUMA AW16 Campaign Release In Atlanta

Young Thug

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Good Friday: Kendrick Lamar Album “DAMN” Arrives
 4 hours ago
04.14.17
Big Sean In Concert
Big Sean’s “Bounce Back” Certified Double Platinum
 6 hours ago
04.14.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Gets A Taste Of Life…
 14 hours ago
04.14.17
Chris Brown Claps Back At A Fan Complaining…
 21 hours ago
04.13.17
Vin Diesel Breaks Down Going Rogue In ‘The…
 22 hours ago
04.13.17
Watch: Fur Protesters Crash Kelly Rowland’s Book Signing
 22 hours ago
04.13.17
Wendy Williams Insinuates Tyrese Is Gay Because Of…
 1 day ago
04.13.17
Big Bank DTE Drops New Video For “25…
 1 day ago
04.13.17
Tory Lanez Faces Charges When Caught With A…
 1 day ago
04.13.17
Los Angeles Premiere Of 'Dope' In Partnership With The Los Angeles Film Festival - Arrivals
Tyga’s Company Reportedly Still Owes Injured Fan $235K…
 1 day ago
04.13.17
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller Has Finished His Sophomore Album “True…
 1 day ago
04.13.17
Damon Wayans’ Fondest Memory Of Charlie Murphy Is…
 2 days ago
04.13.17
Damage Control: Memphitz Apologizes For Blasting Toya Wright…
 2 days ago
04.12.17
Shots Fired: Tiny’s Best Friend Blasts T.I.
 2 days ago
04.12.17
TK Kravitz Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
04.12.17
Boosie Live in Dallas
Lil Boosie Jacked For $1M Jewelry By Mississippi Cops
 2 days ago
04.13.17
photos