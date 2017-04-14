Is Young Thug Going Broke? Owes $2.2 Million On Mortgage

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

Young Thug, one of the hardest young workers of our time, is currently having trouble paying his bills. Sources say he owes north of $2.2 million dollars regarding payments on his luxury home in Buckhead, Georgia.

$2.2 million is a lot to owe someone and the real estate company, Heritage Select Homes, LLC ain’t having it. They are suing Young Thug, but the “Lifestyle” rapper could probably care less.

This wouldn’t be the first time Young Thug has ignored the terms of a contract. Before he signed with 300 Entertainment, he had a $30,000 record deal from Atlantic Records’ Artist Publishing Group (APG), which he entered into without telling them he was signed with Gucci Mane. Later he stopped cooperating with APG altogether. But hey, through it all, Young Thug continued to make hits.

So what do ya’ll think DFW? Is karma coming back to bite Young Thug for how he played labels in the past?

