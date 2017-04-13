News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

U.S. Drops ‘Largest Non-Nuclear Bomb’ In Afghanistan, Targeting ISIS Forces

The bomb, nicknamed 'the mother of all bombs' was the largest weapon in the U.S. military arsenal.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
Press Secretary Sean Spicer Holds Daily Press Briefing

Source: Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

The U.S. military just dropped a 22,000 pound bomb on an ISIS cave complex in an area of eastern Afghanistan, ABC News reports.

Nicknamed ‘the mother of all bombs,’ the bomb was the largest non-nuclear weapon in the U.S. military’s weapon arsenal.

“At 7:32 p.m. local time today, U.S. Forces – Afghanistan conducted a strike on an ISIS-K tunnel complex in Achin district, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, as part of ongoing efforts to defeat ISIS-K in Afghanistan in 2017,” U.S. Forces – Afghanistan said in a statement Thursday. ISIS-K refers to ISIS-Khorasan, the terror group’s affiliate in Afghanistan that mainly operates in the eastern part of the country,” Adam Stump, a Pentagon spokesman said in a statement.

“The strike used a GBU-43 bomb dropped from a U.S. aircraft,” the statement continued. “The strike was designed to minimize the risk to Afghan and U.S. Forces conducting clearing operations in the area while maximizing the destruction of ISIS-K fighters and facilities. ”

The 11-ton bomb weighed more than 10K kilograms and contained 8,164 kilograms of explosive, The Independent reported.

The military is currently assessing the damage.

SOURCE: ABC NEWS, THE INDEPENDENT

MORE NEWS

Friends, Family &amp; Fans Mourn Charlie Murphy’s Passing

13-Year-Old Accidentally Kills Himself During An Instagram Live Stream

10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama

11 photos Launch gallery

10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama

Continue reading U.S. Drops ‘Largest Non-Nuclear Bomb’ In Afghanistan, Targeting ISIS Forces

10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama

Check out these ten reasons why we'll always be thankful for the flyest FLOTUS ever, Michelle Obama.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Chris Brown Claps Back At A Fan Complaining…
 2 hours ago
04.13.17
Vin Diesel Breaks Down Going Rogue In ‘The…
 3 hours ago
04.13.17
Wendy Williams Insinuates Tyrese Is Gay Because Of…
 7 hours ago
04.13.17
Big Bank DTE Drops New Video For “25…
 7 hours ago
04.13.17
Tory Lanez Faces Charges When Caught With A…
 8 hours ago
04.13.17
Los Angeles Premiere Of 'Dope' In Partnership With The Los Angeles Film Festival - Arrivals
Tyga’s Company Reportedly Still Owes Injured Fan $235K…
 10 hours ago
04.13.17
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller Has Finished His Sophomore Album “True…
 10 hours ago
04.13.17
Damon Wayans’ Fondest Memory Of Charlie Murphy Is…
 18 hours ago
04.13.17
Damage Control: Memphitz Apologizes For Blasting Toya Wright…
 20 hours ago
04.12.17
Shots Fired: Tiny’s Best Friend Blasts T.I.
 21 hours ago
04.12.17
TK Kravitz Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
04.12.17
Boosie Live in Dallas
Lil Boosie Jacked For $1M Jewelry By Mississippi Cops
 1 day ago
04.13.17
Mississippi Cops Respond to Boosie Badazz’s Claims That…
 1 day ago
04.12.17
Usher & Usher's New Look Celebrates 15th Anniversary At The President's Circle Awards Luncheon
Ludacris to Host a Reboot of ‘Fear Factor’…
 1 day ago
04.12.17
The News Of Charlie Murphy’s Death Shocked Hollywood
 1 day ago
04.12.17
So Sad: Charlie Murphy Dies At 57
 1 day ago
04.12.17
photos