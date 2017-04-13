Entertainment News
Tory Lanez Faces Charges When Caught With A Concealed Weapon

A traffic stop turns serious.

97.9 The Beat Staff
2016 Made In America Festival - Day 2

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty


Canadian hip-hop artist Tory Lanez could face time after being stopped by the cops. The singer was pulled over in South Florida for issues with vehicle tags. However, once stopped, authorities discovered that he didn’t have a valid driver’s license. They also found a small amount of weed and a gun.

Lanez was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, which is a felony, while his other infractions are listed as misdemeanors. Lanez was released from jail after posting a $1,000 bond.

Lanez is known for hit songs like “Say It” and “LUV.” In 2016 he released his album, I Told You, which debuted at No. 4 on Billboard. Earlier this year he released two new mix tapes, Chixtape IV and The New Toronto 2.

Hopefully, his legal issues will be sorted out sooner than later.

 

tory lanez



