Trapboy Freddy and MO3 Performing Tonight In Waco, TX

The Cool Money CEO, Trapboy Freddy, and the don, MO3, will be hitting the stage tonight in Waco, TX. The two have both built massive followings and tonight they will be shining together at Club Junction 84, located at 6512 Woodway Dr. Doors open at 9 PM, so be out there DFW showing your support.

Check out Trapboy’s latest record “Freestyle” feat GoYayo (above) and MO3’s latest joint “Use To Be” (below).