4 Ounces Of Marijuana Soon Won’t Land You In Jail In Dallas

Weed ain’t never hurt nobody right? Well lawmakers in Dallas believe so. Starting in October 1, 2017, instead of going to jail for possession of marijuana under 4 ounces in Dallas County, officers will simply write you a ticket. This new law doesn’t apply to counties outside of Dallas, like Collin County, but hey it’s a step towards it. No word on rather or not officers will confiscate the reefa.

So what do ya’ll think DFW? Could Dallas be the next Denver in the next few years to legalize pot?

Source: Dallas Morning News

