Local
Home > Local

4 Ounces Of Marijuana Soon Won’t Land You In Jail In Dallas

farlinave
Leave a comment
Reefer madness

Source: Don Bayley / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Weed ain’t never hurt nobody right? Well lawmakers in Dallas believe so. Starting in October 1, 2017, instead of going to jail for possession of marijuana under 4 ounces in Dallas County, officers will simply write you a ticket. This new law doesn’t apply to counties outside of Dallas, like Collin County, but hey it’s a step towards it. No word on rather or not officers will confiscate the reefa.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

So what do ya’ll think DFW? Could Dallas be the next Denver in the next few years to legalize pot?

Source: Dallas Morning News

Related Stories

Woman Charged With Murder After Injecting Transgender Teen With Silicone Injections

White House Hints Feds Will Step Up Marijuana Law Enforcement

Everything You Missed at Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa's "High Road Tour" Dallas

50 photos Launch gallery

Everything You Missed at Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa's "High Road Tour" Dallas

Continue reading 4 Ounces Of Marijuana Soon Won’t Land You In Jail In Dallas

Everything You Missed at Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa's "High Road Tour" Dallas

Dallas , Weed

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Los Angeles Premiere Of 'Dope' In Partnership With The Los Angeles Film Festival - Arrivals
Tyga’s Company Reportedly Still Owes Injured Fan $235K…
 2 hours ago
04.13.17
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller Has Finished His Sophomore Album “True…
 3 hours ago
04.13.17
Damage Control: Memphitz Apologizes For Blasting Toya Wright…
 13 hours ago
04.12.17
Shots Fired: Tiny’s Best Friend Blasts T.I.
 14 hours ago
04.12.17
TK Kravitz Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 18 hours ago
04.12.17
Boosie Live in Dallas
Lil Boosie Jacked For $1M Jewelry By Mississippi Cops
 19 hours ago
04.13.17
Mississippi Cops Respond to Boosie Badazz’s Claims That…
 19 hours ago
04.12.17
Usher & Usher's New Look Celebrates 15th Anniversary At The President's Circle Awards Luncheon
Ludacris to Host a Reboot of ‘Fear Factor’…
 21 hours ago
04.12.17
The News Of Charlie Murphy’s Death Shocked Hollywood
 22 hours ago
04.12.17
So Sad: Charlie Murphy Dies At 57
 22 hours ago
04.12.17
Lil Wayne
Did Lil Wayne Just Announce He is Officially…
 1 day ago
04.12.17
An Open Letter To Tyrese, From ‘Overly Aggressive…
 2 days ago
04.11.17
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar Reveals Tracklist and Cover Art For…
 2 days ago
04.11.17
Here’s What Happened To Young Thug’s Assault Case
 2 days ago
04.11.17
T.I.’s Side Chick And Tiny Blast Each Other…
 2 days ago
04.11.17
Watch: 50 Cent Punches A Female Fan During…
 2 days ago
04.11.17
photos