Lil Boosie Jacked For $1M Jewelry By Mississippi Cops

Things are getting stranger and stranger in 2017. Trump’s at war. Boosie’s jewelry “magically” ends up in a Mississippi police station, and so much more foolishness it’s hard to keep track of.
Sources say that three days ago, rapper Boosie accused Biloxi, Miss. cops of stealing $1 million of his jewelry after several members of his entourage were arrested after a confrontation at a local mall. Today, the police chief blasted the rapper, saying no jewelry had been found.
We all know, Boosie has no reason to lie on the police and has been staying out of trouble since his release from the Louisiana State Penitentiary in 2014. 10 minutes later, our source was called back and said Biloxi, Miss., cops called them to say the jewelry had been found and is at the police station. Naahh. Something ain’t right. What ya’ll think DFW? Crooked cops or Boosie’s mind playing tricks on ’em.
Listen to the exclusive interview with Boosie and TV One’s NewsOneNow with Roland Martin.
Source: TV One’s NewsOneNow with Roland Martin
Lil' Boosie's The Beat Takeover! [PHOTOS]
1. It's @webbietrill with @jazzeradiochica at @officialboosieig Ballin Against Diabetes basketball game. #boosie #ballinagainstdiabetesSource:Instagram 1 of 22
3. With a dunk over @officialboosieig he won the Slam Dunk contest!! #ballinagainstdiabetes #boosie #slamdunkcontestSource:Instagram 3 of 22
5. @officialboosieig clowning around with @jazzeradiochica #boosie #ballinagainstdiabetesSource:Instagram 5 of 22
7. The celebrities are out for a good cause! It's @officialboosieig @six3music @hoodfamegoyayo #ballinagainstdiabetes #boosie #Dorrough #goyayoSource:Instagram 7 of 22
9. It's @colonelloud and @jazzeradiochica at @officialboosieig #ballinagainstdiabetes #boosie #colonelloudSource:Instagram 9 of 22
11. Your ONLY #DFW #HipHop station 10 toes down, 7 days a week is LIVE at @gasmonkeydallas for #BoosieBash featuring @youngdolph, @webbietrill and the headliner @officialboosieig! It's a SOLD OUT event so if you got it, bring it. Otherwise stay tuned to the #BEATIG for the latest updates. It's #979TheBeat and we ouchea. Where you at?Source:Instagram 11 of 22
19. me & @vedaloca had to let them know #youngdolph had arrived! #GasMonkeyLive #WeKruzin #PiscapoEnt #WeKruzin @ #GasMonkeyLive #979TheBeat #boosiebadazz #webbie #yellabeezy #TickledPinkEP #legnamediagroup #TheNightShow #NightRidersSource:Instagram 19 of 22
