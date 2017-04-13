Sports
Home > Sports

LeBron James Loves The Kids And Plans To Open A School

@farlinave
Leave a comment
SPO-BKN-LAKERS-CAVALIERS

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

LeBron James has a big heart and since he’s made it big in the NBA, the list goes on in the amount of time, money, and resources he’s poured into giving back.

This time around, sources say he’s opening a school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. The school will be erected to provide at-risk kids with the extra attention and resources they need to better their situations.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For kids that come from broken or abusive homes, school is often the only place they can go to express their creativity in a safe environment.  Now, look, most people from the Triple D are going to ride with the Mavs over the Cavs any day, but you gotta give LeBron his props: on and off the court — he’s a hell of player. Way to go LeBron!

Source: HotNewHipHop

Lebron James & JR Smith Introduce Hillary Clinton at #GetOutTheVote In Cleveland [Photos]

17 photos Launch gallery

Lebron James & JR Smith Introduce Hillary Clinton at #GetOutTheVote In Cleveland [Photos]

Continue reading LeBron James Loves The Kids And Plans To Open A School

Lebron James & JR Smith Introduce Hillary Clinton at #GetOutTheVote In Cleveland [Photos]

 

Lebron James

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Boosie Live in Dallas
Breaking
Lil Boosie Jacked For $1M Jewelry By Mississippi Cops
 5 hours ago
04.12.17
Mississippi Cops Respond to Boosie Badazz’s Claims That…
 5 hours ago
04.12.17
Usher & Usher's New Look Celebrates 15th Anniversary At The President's Circle Awards Luncheon
Ludacris to Host a Reboot of ‘Fear Factor’…
 7 hours ago
04.12.17
The News Of Charlie Murphy’s Death Shocked Hollywood
 7 hours ago
04.12.17
So Sad: Charlie Murphy Dies At 57
 8 hours ago
04.12.17
Lil Wayne
Did Lil Wayne Just Announce He is Officially…
 14 hours ago
04.12.17
An Open Letter To Tyrese, From ‘Overly Aggressive…
 22 hours ago
04.11.17
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar Reveals Tracklist and Cover Art For…
 1 day ago
04.11.17
Here’s What Happened To Young Thug’s Assault Case
 1 day ago
04.11.17
T.I.’s Side Chick And Tiny Blast Each Other…
 1 day ago
04.11.17
Watch: 50 Cent Punches A Female Fan During…
 2 days ago
04.11.17
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 2 days ago
04.11.17
YFN Lucci Celebrity Basketball Game [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
04.10.17
Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Gender Affirmation Surgery…
 2 days ago
04.10.17
This Is Why Mariah Carey And Her Dancer…
 2 days ago
04.10.17
Boss Move: Jay Z Pulled His Music From Spotify
 2 days ago
04.10.17
photos