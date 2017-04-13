LeBron James Loves The Kids And Plans To Open A School

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

LeBron James has a big heart and since he’s made it big in the NBA, the list goes on in the amount of time, money, and resources he’s poured into giving back.

This time around, sources say he’s opening a school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. The school will be erected to provide at-risk kids with the extra attention and resources they need to better their situations.

For kids that come from broken or abusive homes, school is often the only place they can go to express their creativity in a safe environment. Now, look, most people from the Triple D are going to ride with the Mavs over the Cavs any day, but you gotta give LeBron his props: on and off the court — he’s a hell of player. Way to go LeBron!

Source: HotNewHipHop