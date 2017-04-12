News & Gossip
Is Will Smith Petty For Slicing Off Son Jaden’s Dreads?

Jaden Smith

Source: Getty

Word on the street is that Jaden Smith had to loose the dreads for an upcoming movie role, and his dad, Will Smith, did the honors. Later, Will even got kind of petty and showcased the blonde dreads on his head (a style we’ve never seen from the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air).

Sources say the name of the upcoming movie Jaden will be starring in is called “Life In A Year,” but that’s all we know for now. We’ll keep you updated as more information arises.

Source: HotNewHipHop

