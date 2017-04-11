50 Cent Punches Disrespectful Fan During Show

Follow The Beat on Twitter: Follow @979beat
These days, you never know how an artist is going to react. Period. Most artists embrace being touched by their fans because it allows them to connect on a more personal level. But sometimes, things can get out of hand and that’s what happened at 50 Cent‘s latest show in Baltimore, MD.
Out of nowhere, Fifty bombs on a female fan in the crowd with a haymaker, which from the video, looks like it was pretty painful (ouch).
Surprisingly, later the fan ends up on stage with the artist twerking like nothing never happened. Ya’ll think 50 inviting the fan up to shine with him fixed things or will he have a fat lawsuit coming his way in the next couple of days?
Source: TMZ
