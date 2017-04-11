Music
Kendrick Lamar Surprises Fans With "DAMN" Album Cover And Tracklist

r1nhouston
Kendrick Lamar gives the fans something as they wait on his new album titled “Damn” to hit the streets. In case you were wondering what tracks were on the cover, we (or should I say he – as in Kendrick) got you covered.

The only features on his upcoming project will be from Rihanna and U2 (the iconic rock band from Ireland). Kendrick’s latest single “Humble,” which dropped Mar. 30, has over 49 million views on YouTube, which shows that fans are still checking on K. Dot.

Source: XXL Magazine

