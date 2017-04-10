Photos
Edward Enninful Appointed As British Vogue Editor-In-Chief

97.9 The Beat Staff
The Fashion Awards 2016 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Mike Marsland / Getty


Fashion staple Edward Enninful has been appointed to editor-in-chief of British Vogue.

Enninful has served as a contributing editor at US and Italian Vogue and creative and style director at W magazine.

Vogue’s publishing company Conde Nast, in an official statement, called Enninful “one of the most talented and accomplished fashion editors in the world” and “supremely prepared.

Enninful’s fashion career began at 16-years-old when he was first approached by prominent stylist Simon Foxton, who encouraged him to pursue modeling. The Ghanaian-born is the first male editor in Vogues’ 101-year history. He is also the first Black editor of British style magazine.

The revered fashion guru also uses his platform to raise awareness around diversity. Enninful enlisted 81 of his fashion friends to create a campaign that encouraged diversity, with the simple yet powerful slogan “I am an immigrant.”

Congrats!

Edward Enninful

comments – Add Yours
photos