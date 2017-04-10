Entertainment News
Rickey Smiley Lands Book Deal For “STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run For Your Life”

Rickey Smiley

NEW YORK, April 10, 2017 – Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life by comedian, radio personality, and television star Rickey Smiley, it was announced today by Jennifer Bergstrom, Publisher.

 

 

Birmingham native Rickey Smiley jumpstarted his career opening for comic greats, including Steve Harvey and George Wallace.  He is currently the host of the nationally syndicated hit radio show The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, which broadcasts to between four and six million listeners in over eighty markets every weekday. He is also the star of Rickey Smiley for Real, a TV One docu-drama television series about his life as a single dad and entertainer, which is Tuesday night’s #1 cable program among African Americans and has recently been renewed for a fourth season.  He has released eight chart-topping comedy albums, including the iTunes #1 bestselling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley – Prank Calls Number 6”.         

 

“Rickey demonstrates the height of class, humility, and work ethic when he entertains and when he gives back to the community—and that’s exactly how he conducts himself in business.  We could not be prouder to be his publishing team,” said Bergstrom.  

 

“Writing a book and putting some of my thoughts and my concerns about our modern world to paper has been a dream of mine for many years. After spending considerable time backstage with Gallery publisher, Jennifer Bergstrom, I just knew that she saw that part of me that needed to be committed to a book format.  I am so thrilled she saw my vision and Gallery will be my publisher.”

 

Executive Editor Jeremie Ruby-Strauss acquired world and audio rights from Alan Nevins at Renaissance Literary & Talent.  STAND BY YOUR TRUTH is scheduled for publication on November 14, 2017.       

rickey smiley

