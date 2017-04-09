Oh No! Is Janet Jackson Splitting From Wissam Al Mana?

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Oh No! Is Janet Jackson Splitting From Wissam Al Mana?

Sources say the iconic singer and her billionaire husband of five years have been on the rocks for a while.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
Roberto Cavalli - Front Row - MFW F/W 2013

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

While it has not been officially confirmed, numerous news outlets are reporting that Janet Jackson and her billionaire husband Wissam Al Mana are calling it quits three months having their son early this year.

According to Page Six, one source said the split is amicable and the couple will co-parent their son, but others said trouble “had been brewing” for awhile.

A source who works closely with the couple told the gossip site, “[Janet] thought he had become too controlling during the pregnancy and she had already allowed him to dictate her appearance and even the way she performed at concerts.” 

Other alleged conflicts included:

  • The 50-year-old singer toning down her 2014 concert tour — wearing clothing that covered her body, instead of the skin-revealing outfits fans had grown to love.
  • She also stopped doing music videos that feature any bumping and grinding, a source said. “It drove her crazy and she felt she was losing her fan base.”

  • Jackson’s growing resentment of the reclusiveness of her husband, who rarely met with her friends or family.

Page Six noted that the final straw for Jackson came when her husband showed little support and concern for Katherine Jackson’s elder abuse claims against her nephew Trent.

Jackson’s spokespeople have yet to confirm or deny these reports.

Jackson, who was previously married to James DeBarge and René Elizondo, Jr., quietly wed the 42-year-old Qatari businessman in 2012 People noted. And in January, the couple welcomed their son Eissa (Arabic for Jesus).

SOURCE: Page Six; People

RELATED NEWS:

Janet Jackson Welcomes Baby Boy

2017 Rock And Roll Hall Fame Nominees Include Janet Jackson, Tupac Shakur And Chaka Khan

She’s Glowing: Janet Jackson Spotted With Growing Baby Bump

celebrity divorces , janet jackson

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Oh No! Is Janet Jackson Splitting From Wissam Al Mana?

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Chief Keef Gets Hit With A Felony DUI…
 4 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
The Woman That French Montana Insulted Finally Speaks…
 5 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
Rickey Smiley For Real
Rickey Smiley Lands Book Deal For “STAND BY…
 5 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
Amid Death Threats, Omarosa Marries In D.C. Trump Tower
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
LOL! Erykah Badu Gives A Hilarious Answer When…
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.09.17
Oh No! Janet Jackson Has Split From Husband…
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.09.17
Chrissy Teigen Just Did The Sweetest Thing Ever…
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.09.17
J. Cole At Super Jam 2015
J.COLE ‘4 YOUR EYEZ ONLY’ HITS PLATINUM
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
Mel B’s Makeup Artist Says He’s Certain She…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
Chris Brown And Lil Wayne Targeted In Federal…
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
2 Chainz Got A Taste Of Butt Enhancement Surgery
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Mel B Is Trying To Stop Stephen Belafonte…
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Kylie Jenner Has Two Rappers Fighting Over Her……
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Iggy Azalea Reveals The Bizarre Way She Lost…
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
Tamar Braxton Reveals How Her Miscarriage Affected Her Career
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
The Many Reasons French Montana’s Twitter Clapback Backfired
 4 days ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
photos