Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

J.COLE ‘4 YOUR EYEZ ONLY’ HITS PLATINUM

djkayotik979
Leave a comment
J. Cole At Super Jam 2015

Mr. Cole World can add another platinum plaque to his collection. It was announced this week, he will be earning his fourth platinum certification for his latest album, 4 Your Eyez Only.  His tour kicks off June 1 and the documentary airs on HBO on April 15. Congrats!

j. cole

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading J.COLE ‘4 YOUR EYEZ ONLY’ HITS PLATINUM

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
J. Cole At Super Jam 2015
J.COLE ‘4 YOUR EYEZ ONLY’ HITS PLATINUM
 1 hour ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
Mel B’s Makeup Artist Says He’s Certain She…
 4 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
Chris Brown And Lil Wayne Targeted In Federal…
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
2 Chainz Got A Taste Of Butt Enhancement Surgery
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Mel B Is Trying To Stop Stephen Belafonte…
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Kylie Jenner Has Two Rappers Fighting Over Her……
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Iggy Azalea Reveals The Bizarre Way She Lost…
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
Tamar Braxton Reveals How Her Miscarriage Affected Her Career
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
The Many Reasons French Montana’s Twitter Clapback Backfired
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
You Won’t Believe How Much Jay Z’s New…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
This Is What Blac Chyna Did With Rob…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
‘Empire’ Star Has Been Arrested For Domestic Violence
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
1 In 5 U.S. Adults Were Infected With…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Dallas Enjoys An Economic Boom
Little Women: Dallas Makes Its Return To TV
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
SMH: Kodak Black Gets Hit With Another Assault Accusation
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Huh? Lord Jamar Says ‘Moonlight’ and ‘Beauty and…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
photos