J.COLE ‘4 YOUR EYEZ ONLY’ HITS PLATINUM

Mr. Cole World can add another platinum plaque to his collection. It was announced this week, he will be earning his fourth platinum certification for his latest album, 4 Your Eyez Only. His tour kicks off June 1 and the documentary airs on HBO on April 15. Congrats!
