Why Sirens Are Blaring Across City of Dallas?

This story is being continuously updated…
12:56 PM Update
Emergency warning sirens malfunctioning in Dallas overnight Friday may take up to three hours to silence, According to city officials.
12:33 PM Update:
Dallas Office of Emergency Management has tweeted about the incident:
12:10PM Update
According to DallasNews.com:
Emergency sirens across Dallas County started blaring shortly before midnight Friday, but no severe weather is in the area.
The City of Dallas Public Information Officer responded with a series of Tweets about the Incident:
Dallas spokeswoman Sana Syed said the problem was caused by a system malfunction and that emergency crews were working to fix it.
