Why Sirens Are Blaring Across City of Dallas?

12:56 PM Update

Emergency warning sirens malfunctioning in Dallas overnight Friday may take up to three hours to silence, According to city officials.

Malfunction causes sirens to go off in Dallas: pic.twitter.com/amsbbxDeRx — City of Dallas (@CityOfDallas) April 8, 2017

This is all the info I have right now. We apologize for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/yPR9FYigW1 — Sana Syed (@dallaspiosana) April 8, 2017

12:33 PM Update:

Dallas Office of Emergency Management has tweeted about the incident:

System malfunction with City of Dallas siren system. Crews working to fix. No emergency. Please do NOT call 911. Thank you. — DallasOEM (@DallasOEM) April 8, 2017

12:10PM Update

According to DallasNews.com:

Emergency sirens across Dallas County started blaring shortly before midnight Friday, but no severe weather is in the area.

The City of Dallas Public Information Officer responded with a series of Tweets about the Incident:

Yes. Sirens are going off. System malfunction. Emergency staff working on it as we speak. https://t.co/OK5GC6iclW — Sana Syed (@dallaspiosana) April 8, 2017

You're not crazy. There's a system malfunction causing sirens to go off around the city. Crews working to stop it. No emergency. https://t.co/RkVhziw2jU — Sana Syed (@dallaspiosana) April 8, 2017

Have been talking to media. Trying to respond to concerns via social as well. https://t.co/s4h237EA8T — Sana Syed (@dallaspiosana) April 8, 2017

Dallas spokeswoman Sana Syed said the problem was caused by a system malfunction and that emergency crews were working to fix it.

