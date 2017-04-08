Breaking News
UPDATE
Why Sirens Are Blaring Across City of Dallas?

Michael Gonzalez, BlackAmericaWeb.com
12:56 PM Update

Emergency warning sirens malfunctioning in Dallas overnight Friday may take up to three hours to silence, According to city officials.

12:33 PM Update: 

Dallas Office of Emergency Management has tweeted about the incident:

12:10PM Update

According to DallasNews.com: 

Emergency sirens across Dallas County started blaring shortly before midnight Friday, but no severe weather is in the area.

The City of Dallas Public Information Officer responded with a series of Tweets about the Incident:

 

Dallas spokeswoman Sana Syed said the problem was caused by a system malfunction and that emergency crews were working to fix it.

photos