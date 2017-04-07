News & Gossip
10 Black Shows & Movies To Watch On Netflix This Month

97.9 The Beat Staff
Black Netflix Shows/ Movies

Grab a bottle of wine and snuggle up next to your Netflix and chill partner, here’s what’s coming to Netflix in April.

Dear White People

The Get Down- Season 2

Chewing Gum- Season 2

Sandy Wexler

Rodney King

Richard Pryor- Live & Smokin’

Kevin Hart: What Now?

Disney’s Queen Of Katwe

Cool Runnings

A Murder In The Park

photos