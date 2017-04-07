Dallas’ Own MALEX Debuts ‘Savage’ Feat. American Idol Finalist Kassy Levels

M

ALEX, who received a Grammy for his work as a mix engineer on Eminem’s The Marshall Mathers LP 2,

is releasing his song “Savage” featuring Season 15 American Idol finalist Kassy Levels. The ILLECT Recordings track debuts Friday and is available on iTunes,

The moody pop song mixing soul and funk is about the shocking discovery of a partner’s bad intentions. Kassy sings, “I guess I’m just not who you thought I was / Never know what you’re cable of / Until it’s damaged / Hey you’re a savage.” The song also features acclaimed musicians, bassist Nigel Rivers, who has toured with Erykah Badu and Chrisette Michele, and guitarist Justin Lyons, who is the guitar player for K-POP superstars BIGBANG.

MALEX says he enjoyed creating “Savage” with Kassy, Nigel and Justin. “Kassy and I click in a way that I have never clicked with any other writer,” he says. “Kassy and I usually write tracks for placement on other artist’s projects, but I knew from the moment she sung it for me that this one was going to be special, so special that I knew I would be wise to consider releasing this on our own. To make sure we had the best chance to make a good song great, I decided to call in the big guns for help. Nigel Rivers and Justin Lyons are, without a doubt, two of the best musicians I have ever worked with. So, I was honored when they answered the call and agreed to bless this song with their gifts. I’m really proud of how the song came together, and I am humbled that God has blessed me with such an incredible team. This is just the beginning.”

Both Dallasites Kassy says she and MALEX have a great working relationship.

“MALEX was the first producer to really let me be who I am on a track, so when I wrote ‘Savage,’ I specifically wrote the chord progression and the melody with his style in mind,” she says. “It’s more than just being on a track, it’s a manifestation of creativity that was begging to be released.”

Rivers and Lyons echo the sentiments about the collaboration.

“MALEX is one of the few producers that appreciates the depth that live instrumentation adds to popular music,” Rivers says. “This joint is a banger for sure, and I’m excited about this new team. We are about to hit the industry hard.” Lyons adds, “Watching such an innovative song blossom into the greatness it has become is truly inspiring to say the least. I hope the world listens to our approach and will be able to feel our passion through this record.”

