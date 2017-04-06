EXCLUSIVE: Chef Lawrence Of ‘Hustle & Soul’ Teaches The Twins A New Twist On Cornbread

Tension heats up in the ‘Pink Teacup’ kitchen in these exclusive clips of WE TV’s show ‘Hustle & Soul.’ In this episode, Chef Lawrence tries to school the twins on how to make a Maple Hummus Cornbread for the hosts of ‘The Breakfast Club.’

Hustle & Soul airs tonight at 10pm ET/PT on WE tv.

