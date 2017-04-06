EXCLUSIVE: Chef Lawrence Of ‘Hustle & Soul’ Teaches The Twins A New Twist On Cornbread

Tension heats up in the ‘Pink Teacup’ kitchen in these exclusive clips of WE TV’s show ‘Hustle & Soul.’ In this episode, Chef Lawrence tries to school the twins on how to make a Maple Hummus Cornbread for the hosts of ‘The Breakfast Club.’
Hustle & Soul airs tonight at 10pm ET/PT on WE tv.
MORE BUZZ NEWS:
Lance Gross Mourns The Loss Of His Father
Saw This Coming: Blac Chyna Gives Her Engagement Ring Back To Rob Kardashian
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours