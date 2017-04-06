News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

EXCLUSIVE: Chef Lawrence Of ‘Hustle & Soul’ Teaches The Twins A New Twist On Cornbread

The drama in the kitchen continues as the guys learn how to make a new dish.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Tension heats up in the ‘Pink Teacup’ kitchen in these exclusive clips of WE TV’s show ‘Hustle & Soul.’ In this episode, Chef Lawrence tries to school the twins on how to make a Maple Hummus Cornbread for the hosts of ‘The Breakfast Club.’

Hustle & Soul airs tonight at 10pm ET/PT on WE tv.

MORE BUZZ NEWS:

Lance Gross Mourns The Loss Of His Father

Saw This Coming: Blac Chyna Gives Her Engagement Ring Back To Rob Kardashian

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading EXCLUSIVE: Chef Lawrence Of ‘Hustle & Soul’ Teaches The Twins A New Twist On Cornbread

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Many Reasons French Montana’s Twitter Clapback Backfired
 12 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
You Won’t Believe How Much Jay Z’s New…
 20 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
This Is What Blac Chyna Did With Rob…
 21 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
‘Empire’ Star Has Been Arrested For Domestic Violence
 22 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
1 In 5 U.S. Adults Were Infected With…
 22 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Dallas Enjoys An Economic Boom
Little Women: Dallas Makes Its Return To TV
 22 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
SMH: Kodak Black Gets Hit With Another Assault Accusation
 23 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Huh? Lord Jamar Says ‘Moonlight’ and ‘Beauty and…
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
Suge Knight’s Ex-Wife Responds To Accusations That She…
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Stephen Belafonte Responds To Mel B’s Shocking Abuse Allegations
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Is Anika Playing Lucious Or Tariq?
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
WATCH: Beyoncé Honors 9th Anniversary With ‘Die With…
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.05.17
Shots Fired At Boosie Badazz Concert, Two Injured
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.05.17
Drake at Toronto Raptors
Drake Treats Himself with $120k OVO Chain
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
Here’s How Young Thug Got Cleared Of Felony…
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Getting Divorced?
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
photos