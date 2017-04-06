Gabourey Sidibe Covers InStyle’s First Ever Beauty Issue Rocking An LBD

Actressis InStyle’s new covergirl. Sidibe stuns on InStyle’s first ever beauty issue, looking relaxed and zen in a classic LBD.

For the cover story, the publicly confident 33-year-old reveals one of the sharp edges of stardom–online criticism. Gabby pens an honest essay revealing her love and hate relationship with social media platforms.

“The real vanity orgy is on Instagram. When I post of photo of myself on Instagram or say something clever that gets tons of hearts and LOLs. I feel like a queen with a nation of subjects supporting me.”

Sidibe explains how quickly adoration can turn to hate, recalling the backlash she received about her curly hair choice at the NAACP Image Awards earlier this year.

“I couldn’t just stop scrolling. Another person hated my hair. Then another. A few more. Uh-oh. A lot! I don’t usually give a f—! What’s happening? Where did all these f—s come from? Who let all of them in? Suddenly I’m drowning in them! My invisible righteous crown tumbled down and fell to the floor mat of that hired car.”

Distraught over the criticism, the ‘Empire’ star called it a night–but the morning brought a new perspective.

“With some sleep came some perspective…the comments hadn’t ruined my night. I ruined my night. Those people who hated my hair are invisible. They don’t really exist in my world. I exist. And I alone let them shape my reality.”

