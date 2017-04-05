President Trump Drops Stephen Bannon From National Security Council

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

President Trump Drops Stephen Bannon From National Security Council

Is this a precursor to removing him from the White House?

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

On Wednesday, President Trump switched up his National Security Council by removing controversial White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon.

It’s part of an entire sweep that bumps up several key military and intelligence officials to bigger roles on the council. The Joint Chiefs of Staff and the director of national intelligence are back on the council, and newcomers like the energy secretary, C.I.A. director and United Nations ambassador have been added to the list, notes the NewYork Times.

According to two senior White House officials said Bannon’s departure wasn’t a demotion, as he’s barely gone to any meetings since getting on the council. He was originally placed on the committee to watch over then-national security advisor Michael Flynn, who has since resigned after not being upfront about his ties with Russia’s ambassador. But with H.R. McMaster replacing Flynn, there’s no need for Bannon to attend.

McMaster was at the helm of the sudden shake-up and he was also known to publicly disagree with of Bannon’s opinions.

It’s said to be all in an effort to restore more of a George W. Bush-era-type NSC.

“There was a concern when this administration came in that the national security council under the prior administration had grown too large and had taken on operational responsibilities that were not properly its role,” the second official told the Washington Post.

SOURCE: Washington Post, New York Times

SEE ALSO: 

Trump Names White Supremacist Steve Bannon To National Security Council

Calls Grow For Trump To Dump Racist Bannon, Build Diverse Staff

donald trump , national security council , Stephen Bannon , trump

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading President Trump Drops Stephen Bannon From National Security Council

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WATCH: Beyoncé Honors 9th Anniversary With ‘Die With…
 2 days ago
Shots Fired At Boosie Badazz Concert, Two Injured
 2 days ago
Drake at Toronto Raptors
Drake Treats Himself with $120k OVO Chain
 2 days ago
Here’s How Young Thug Got Cleared Of Felony…
 2 days ago
Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Getting Divorced?
 2 days ago
Here’s How The Internet Reacts When Michelle Obama…
 2 days ago
Wait A Minute: Omarosa Postpones Her Wedding Amid…
 2 days ago
The Internet Went Wild Because Michelle Obama Went Natural
 2 days ago
Los Angeles Premiere Of 'Dope' In Partnership With The Los Angeles Film Festival - Arrivals
NEW MUSIC: TYGA X LIL WAYNE “ACT GHETTO”…
 2 days ago
2013 BET Awards - Arrivals
NEW VIDEO: TRAVI$ SCOTT X KENDRICK LAMAR “GOOSEBUMPS”
 2 days ago
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 9: Lisa Resurfaces In Enemy Territory
 2 days ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 2 days ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Wants Rasheeda To Forgive His…
 2 days ago
Zendaya’s ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Co-Star Tom Holland Defends Her…
 3 days ago
Big Sean Talks About Being On Tour And…
 3 days ago
2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show
Drake’s “More Life” No. 1 For 2nd Week…
 3 days ago
photos