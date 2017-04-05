Troy Ave Calls Himself The ‘NewPac’ & The Internet Responds

This morning, Troy Ave hit up The Breakfast Club for a 90-minute chat that covered the Irving Plaza shooting, the Brooklyn shooting on Christmas 2016 and “street sh*t.” The part that most shocked the Internet, however, was when he called himself the new Tupac and said his career amounted to “the second coming” of the late legend.
Troy Ave told the radio hosts, “In the clubs, in the streets where they’re playing all the fucking trap music and all type of shit, n*ggas go crazy: ‘Oh sh*t, that’s Troy Ave.’ N*gga, it’s the second coming of Tupac. It’s NewPac. I go do shows, everything’s different. The handshakes is different. Women suck a n*gga’s d*ck different.”
Later in the interview, he clarified his comment saying “I didn’t say I’m the new ‘Pac, I said the feeling is like on some Tupac sh*t. The new Pac — this is what people is saying to me, and the feeling. Don’t get it twisted. I never want to be no other man. I only want to be me.”
Nonetheless, the Internet reacted. See Twitter’s thoughts below:
Watch the full interview below and let us know your thoughts.
10 Outrageous Things Troy Ave Said During His Breakfast Club Interview

10 Outrageous Things Troy Ave Said During His Breakfast Club Interview
1. "What have I done? I saved a whole generation of people from being drug addicts, and turning up, & wearing tight pants."Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. "I'm the one who put it out there that you can't mix & match brands. I put that out there."Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. "For someone to try to tear me down, or slander me is like...it's like modern-day slavery...."Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. "I only want to make $5 million dollars. $5 million, I'ma be rich forever."Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. "What's 1000 x 5? What 500,000? 50,000?"Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. "I'm like Jackie Robinson with a racist fan. Or like Michael Jordan when he's seen putting his hand up and someone in the crowd is like 'hey, f*ck you!'"Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. "I just came from Miami...my life is getting crazy!"Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. "These aren't regular sneakers. These are the high top Air Force 1s, they're a little more money than the low top. I wouldn't do the low top. You feel me?"Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. "I got 11,000 in my pocket, but I don't care cause I'm focused."Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. "When I see him [Manolo Rose], I'll probably give him a wedgie or slam him or some shit."Source:Getty 10 of 10
