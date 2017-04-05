Music
Troy Ave Calls Himself The ‘NewPac’ & The Internet Responds

See Twitter's reaction below.

97.9 The Beat Staff
This morning, Troy Ave hit up The Breakfast Club for a 90-minute chat that covered the Irving Plaza shooting, the Brooklyn shooting on Christmas 2016 and “street sh*t.” The part that most shocked the Internet, however, was when he called himself the new Tupac and said his career amounted to “the second coming” of the late legend.

Troy Ave told the radio hosts, “In the clubs, in the streets where they’re playing all the fucking trap music and all type of shit, n*ggas go crazy: ‘Oh sh*t, that’s Troy Ave.’ N*gga, it’s the second coming of Tupac. It’s NewPac. I go do shows, everything’s different. The handshakes is different. Women suck a n*gga’s d*ck different.”

Later in the interview, he clarified his comment saying “I didn’t say I’m the new ‘Pac, I said the feeling is like on some Tupac sh*t. The new Pac — this is what people is saying to me, and the feeling. Don’t get it twisted. I never want to be no other man. I only want to be me.”

Nonetheless, the Internet reacted. See Twitter’s thoughts below:

Watch the full interview below and let us know your thoughts.

10 Outrageous Things Troy Ave Said During His Breakfast Club Interview

10 Outrageous Things Troy Ave Said During His Breakfast Club Interview

photos