Troy Ave Calls Himself The ‘NewPac’ & The Internet Responds

This morning, Troy Ave hit up The Breakfast Club for a 90-minute chat that covered the Irving Plaza shooting, the Brooklyn shooting on Christmas 2016 and “street sh*t.” The part that most shocked the Internet, however, was when he called himself the new Tupac and said his career amounted to “the second coming” of the late legend.

Troy Ave told the radio hosts, “In the clubs, in the streets where they’re playing all the fucking trap music and all type of shit, n*ggas go crazy: ‘Oh sh*t, that’s Troy Ave.’ N*gga, it’s the second coming of Tupac. It’s NewPac. I go do shows, everything’s different. The handshakes is different. Women suck a n*gga’s d*ck different.”

Later in the interview, he clarified his comment saying “I didn’t say I’m the new ‘Pac, I said the feeling is like on some Tupac sh*t. The new Pac — this is what people is saying to me, and the feeling. Don’t get it twisted. I never want to be no other man. I only want to be me.”

Nonetheless, the Internet reacted. See Twitter’s thoughts below:

When Troy Ave said to @cthagod he's the New Pac. pic.twitter.com/vShA0faX5f — B E A N Z (@PhotosByBeanz) April 5, 2017

Idk what made me feel more disrespected today.. this dude not saying thanks after I held the door for him or Troy Ave saying he the new Pac — B (@Bgotbands) April 5, 2017

Troy ave: I'm the new Pac Me: pic.twitter.com/FgYwUeSPjE — calipari jr. (@Coolwednesdays_) April 5, 2017

Troy ave thinking he's the new pac is a new level of fuccboi I didn't even think he could achieve 👏👏👏 — hahn (@notupstate) April 5, 2017

People didn't even comprehend what Troy Ave was saying. They just heard Pac's name and decided to have a heart attack. 🙄 — Kanye W/a Lil Hentai (@randomndope) April 5, 2017

Troy Ave Said He Think He Is The " New Pac " .. 😒🤦🏽‍♀️ Violated . — Tιffαиι (@TrippyTiff_) April 5, 2017

Watch the full interview below and let us know your thoughts.