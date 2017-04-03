News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Man Almost Dies From Charging His Cell Phone

"I wouldn't wish what happened to me on my worst enemy."

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Google Maps Returns To Apple's iPhone

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty


An Alabama man’s life was spared in a horrible instance of electrocution on March 22nd.

Wiley Day was charging his iPhone via an extension cord in bed when he fell asleep. The next morning, Day woke up and the dog-tag necklace he was wearing caught on to the exposed prongs of his charger head. The metal chain caused the electricity to travel right to Day’s neck.

When talking to The Washington Post, Day describe the jolt as “the eeriest, darkest, most demonic thing you could ever experience.” He said the jolt threw him from his bed and his body went numb.  “I guess people would think it would be burning, but in my case I felt a whole lot of pressure around my neck,” Day said.

The 32-year-old also said his eyesight started to fade and he could hear his heartbeat thundering in his ear.

Somehow, Day was able to pull his necklace off and said, “When I came to and figured out what happened, I literally stood straight up, and I said, ‘Oh my God, I think I just got electrocuted.’” Day was admitted to a hospital where it was revealed that he suffered second and third degree burns to his hands and neck.

A physician, Benjamin Fail, told WAAY News that someone could be killed by 100 volts of electricity. He estimated that Day suffered 110 volts. “He is lucky to be alive,” Fail said.

Day now charges his iPhone in the kitchen according to The Washington Post.

“From my experience to others, it is not worth your life charging your electronics in bed. I mean, it’s not worth it,” he elaborated. “I wouldn’t wish what happened to me on my worst enemy.”

Wiley Day

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Man Almost Dies From Charging His Cell Phone

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 5 hours ago
Big Sean Talks About Being On Tour And…
 19 hours ago
2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show
Drake’s “More Life” No. 1 For 2nd Week…
 22 hours ago
Big Sean In Concert
Big Sean Becomes Youngest Person To Ever Receive…
 23 hours ago
Chance The Rapper Makes Another Monster $2.2M Donation…
 2 days ago
Tinashe
TINASHE “FLAME” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’
 3 days ago
Kenya Moore Gets A Temporary Restraining Order Against…
 3 days ago
Celebrities Attend The 63rd NBA All-Star Game 2014
WATCH: Kendrick Lamar’s Video Humble! See Why This…
 3 days ago
Laugh To Keep From Crying? Michael Blackson’s Sex…
 4 days ago
The Kurse: Are Fans Trying To Stop Khloé…
 4 days ago
Are Blac Chyna’s Children Already Headed To Reality Television?
 4 days ago
T.I. Finally Speaks On Divorce And Paying Tiny Alimony
 4 days ago
Scarlett Johansson Jokes About Lil Dicky’s Tweet And…
 4 days ago
Guess Which Character Beyoncé Is In Talks To…
 4 days ago
Name That Celebrity With The Aries Star Sign Graphic
Famous Aries: Name That Celebrity With The Aries…
 4 days ago
Chris Brown Listening Party For 'Royalty'
Chris Brown’s Work On “Black-ish” Praised By Anthony Anderson
 4 days ago
photos